Supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales are holding at least 200 soldiers hostage, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday, their latest escalation in a standoff with the state.

Three military units in Chapare province were "assaulted by irregular groups" on Friday, with the assailants "taking more than 200 military personnel hostage," the ministry said.

Supporters of Morales stormed earlier a barracks in central Chapare province and took around 20 soldiers hostage, military sources said Friday, marking a dramatic escalation in their standoff with the state.

The hostage situation comes nearly three weeks after backers of Morales -- the country's first Indigenous leader -- began blocking roads to prevent his arrest on what he calls trumped-up rape charges aimed at thwarting his political comeback.

Bolivia's armed forces said Friday in a statement that "irregular armed groups" had "kidnapped military personnel" and seized weapons and ammunition in Chapare.

Morales meanwhile told reporters in Chapare that he would go on a hunger strike "until the government comes... to the negotiating table.

Later however, he called on his supporters to consider temporarily suspending the roadblocks to "avoid bloodshed."

Despite being barred from running again, Morales wants to challenge President Luis Arce, his former ally-turned-rival, for the nomination of the left-wing MAS party in the country's August 2025 elections.

'A lie'

Days after he led a march of thousands of mainly Indigenous Bolivians on the capital La Paz to protest Arce's policies, prosecutors announced he was under investigation for rape, human trafficking and human smuggling over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 2015.

Morales, who is accused of fathering a daughter with the girl, has called the accusations "a lie" and said an earlier investigation was closed in 2020 for lack of evidence.

On Wednesday, Arce demanded an "immediate" end to the roadblocks and said the government would "exercise its constitutional powers to safeguard the interests of the Bolivian people" if the proteste rs did not comply.

His warning was interpreted by some Bolivians as a threat to use the military to end the blockade, which has caused widespread food and fuel shortages and prompted prices of basic goods to skyrocket.

"If he sends in the military, we are ready to fight," Carlos Flores, a 45-year-old agronomist who was part of a group blocking a bridge near Cochabamba, told AFP.

'Persecution'

Arce announced Friday that the government had "taken the first step" with the "unblocking" of roads to the west of the central city of Cochabamba, without elaborating.

Chapare is where Morales claimed he was the victim of an assassination attempt last week that he blamed on state agents.

In a video he shared on social media, he is seen travelling in a pick-up truck riddled with bullet holes near the city of Cochabamba.

The government said police fired on the vehicle after coming under fire from Morales's convoy at a checkpoint set up to combat drug trafficking in Chapare, one of the country's main coca-growing regions.

Coca is the raw material for cocaine.

Morales, a former coca grower, was extremely popular until he tried to bypass the constitution a nd seek a fourth term.

His supporters initially demanded an end to what they called his "judicial persecution." But the protest movement has snowballed into a wider anti-government revolt marked by calls for Arce to resign.