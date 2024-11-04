A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket, and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final sprint across a handful of states on Election Day eve.

Kamala Harris spent Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Donald Trump kicked off four rallies across three states by addressing a roaring crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he declared: "With North Carolina, I've always gotten there."

Harris urged the audience at her second event on Monday in Pennsylvania to "remind people the power they have" as they encourage their friends and family to vote.

Harris' event at Muhlenberg College Memorial Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was filled, so the Democratic nominee addressed additional supporters in a nearby venue, thanking them for coming to the event and touting the difference they can make by voting.

"We are fighting to live forward," Harris said. "We are all in this together."

Allentown, once known for its steel industry, has become a majority-minority community, with more than half of the city identifying as Hispanic, many with ties to Puerto Rico.

Related Last campaign day: Trump focuses on economy, Harris wants to save democracy

'Most important political event'

Trump's crowd in Reading, Pennsylvania, responded with a roaring "No!" as Trump opened his second rally of the day by asking the crowd whether they are better off now than four years ago.

He called the 2024 presidential election "the most important political event in the history of our country."

The former president said of Tuesday's election: "I've been waiting four years for this."

"One day. You've got to show up," he added. He also told his supporters they needed to show up in droves and "just swamp them tomorrow."

He said that if he wins Pennsylvania, "we win the whole ball of wax."

About 77 million Americans have already voted early. Either result on Election Day will yield a historic outcome.

A Trump victory would make him the first incoming president to have been indicted and convicted of a felony. Trump would also become only the second president in history to win non-consecutive White House terms, after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

Harris is vying to become the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to reach the Oval Office — four years after she broke the same barriers in national office by becoming President Joe Biden's second in command.