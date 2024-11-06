Washington, DC — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race to win the White House. Opinion polls suggest the contest is too close to call.

Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election."

Some voters shared with TRT World how they would feel if their pick doesn't win.

"I would accept it. It would be frustrating, personally speaking if Harris does lose. But I'm personally grounded enough to get myself to a place where I can accept the reality," Donald Dismukejr, a data analyst, told TRT World, inWashington, DC.

Dismukejr said he has been voting consistently for Democrats in US presidential elections.

In what is shaping up to be a historic election, the US presidential election is seeing many Muslim voters expressing their outrage over US support for the Israeli war in besieged Gaza.

Many Muslims have announced support for Trump, who on Monday claimed his campaign is building a "record-breaking" coalition of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan, saying they are drawn by his promise of peace.

Asked about her response if her candidate Trump loses, a white voter who did not want to share her name, told TRT World in the US capitalthat"Trump is a man of God. God is going to use him ... it will lead to a civil war, enough innocent blood has been shed."

She said she cannot accept Trump's loss, saying "the decision has already been made by God, victory is ours. It'll be a tsunami, not a landside, but a tsunami."

'Our voices will be silenced again'

Analysts say the deeply polarised environment has raised concerns that the election could spark political violence, with extremist groups and partisan factions potentially exploiting these divisions.

"If my candidate loses, it feels like our voices will be silenced again. It's not just about this election, it is about the future of our community," Omar Khalil, 32, told TRT World inMichigan.

"We need leaders who understand our struggles and fight for us. A loss would mean we have to keep pushing harder just to be heard," Khalil added.

In Michigan's city of Dearborn, Mark Daniels, a 42-year-old teacher, told TRT World that if his candidate loses "it will feel like we're forgotten again."

"If my candidate loses, I think it is gonna hit hard around here," he said.

"Folks are already feeling the pinch, with wages barely keeping up. I'm not expecting a miracle, but I just want someone in office who understands our situation. If he loses, I guess we will keep moving forward, but it will feel like we're forgotten again."

'Disappointed'

In the city of Silver Spring, Maryland, government worker Maia Estes told TRT World that she will be "disappointed" if Harris loses.

"But if the process is free and fair and there are no issues, then this is just something we have to deal with in our government. We move forward to the next thing. We prepare for the next opportunity. You have to make an impact. You evaluate what you didn't do well and then move forward to the next time, and you figure out ways to stay engaged," said Estes.

For some voters it does not matter who wins or loses.

"To be very honest, there's not really a candidate on my ballot that I support," said Washington, DC-based Kai, a 36-year-old voter.

She said she voted by mail with the writing "Free Palestine".

"Because I don't support either candidate. But if Trump does win, I am probably going to strongly reconsider leaving the country which is something that I've been on the fence about for a while anyway."