WORLD
2 MIN READ
'If I lose and if it's a fair election, I will concede defeat': Trump
The former president also reiterated his previous criticism of electronic voting machines, suggesting they were less secure than paper ballots and would delay the outcome being known.
'If I lose and if it's a fair election, I will concede defeat': Trump
Donald Trump reiterated his previous criticism of electronic voting machines. / Photo: AP
November 5, 2024

US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump has said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election", while again raising concerns about the use of electronic voting machines.

"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it. So far I think it's been fair," Trump, repeating a caveat that he has used many times on the campaign trail, told reporters after voting in Florida on Tuesday.

Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, he reiterated his previous criticism of electronic voting machines, suggesting they were less secure than paper ballots and would delay the outcome being known.

"They spend all this money on machines, If they would use paper ballots, voter ID, proof of citizenship, and one-day voting, it would all be over by 10 o'clock in the evening. It's crazy," he told reporters in West Palm Beach.

He added: "Do you know that paper is more sophisticated now than computers? If it's watermarked paper you cannot. It's unbelievable what happens with it. There's nothing you can do to cheat."

Asked about fears of unrest after the election and whether he would call on supporters to avoid violence, he criticised the question.

"I don't have to tell them that, that there'll be no violence. Of course, there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people," Trump said.

RelatedWe asked US voters how will they react if their candidate doesn't win?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us