Reactions from around the world began flooding in after Republican nominee Donald Trump won the US presidential election, capping a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election and return to the Oval Office.

"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the United States after a hard-fought presidential race," Erdogan said on X.

"In this new period that will begin with the American people's choice, I hope that Türkiye-US relations will strengthen and that regional and global crises and conflicts—especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war—will come to an end. I believe that greater efforts will be made toward creating a more just world," President Erdogan said in a statement.

Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became one of the first leaders to congratulate Donald Trump.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said on social media platform X.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work with the US vote frontrunner "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared his message on Trump's victory.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelenskyy said on X.

NATO

The Western bloc's military force NATO chief Mark Rutte has said Trump's leadership will "again" be key to keeping the Alliance strong.

I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO", he said in a post on X.

China

Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Beijing will continue to handle relations with the US based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has close ties with Trump said his victory is "the biggest comeback" in US political history.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much-needed victory for the World!" Orban posted on X.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Republican nominee as he inched closer to victory.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi said in a post on X.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also delivered a congratulations message to Trump.

"I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

El Salvador

President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele also joined the group of leaders congratulating Donald Trump, said "May God bless and guide you."

Italy

"GoDonaldGo," Italy's deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said wishing good luck with his work.

Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also congratulated and said he wanted to strengthen ties with the United States.

"Iraq reaffirms its steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States, grounded in mutual respect and shared interests," he said in a statement, adding, "We look forward to this new phase as a beginning to deepen cooperation across various sectors."

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on his X account "My congratulations to President Donald Trump on his electoral victory and return to the presidency of the United States".

"Democracy is the voice of the people and must always be respected," he added.

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed confidence that Trump would support Palestinians' "legitimate aspirations" for statehood.

"We are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," Abbas said in a statement carried by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, reaffirming the Palestinian commitment to "the pursuit of freedom, self-determination and statehood, in accordance with international law."

Taiwan

President Lai Ching-te in his message said that US-Taiwan relations would continue to "serve as a cornerstone for regional stability".

"Sincere congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your victory," Lai said in a post on X, adding that he was "confident that the longstanding Taiwan-US partnership, built on shared values & interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability & lead to greater prosperity for us all."

Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos said he looked forward to furthering Manila's "unshakeable alliance" with its military partner Washington.

"President Trump has won, and the American people triumphed, and I congratulate them for their victory in an exercise which showed the world the strength of American values," Marcos said in a written statement.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the friendship between the two nations was the envy of the world.

"I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations," Trudeau said in a post on social media network X.

Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also congratulated Donald Trump, saying his victory was a "defeat of liberal and progressive ideas".

The election was also a confirmation to "never trust the media and polls", Fico, who has been critical of some of the biggest news outlets in Slovakia, said at a televised news conference.

South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated Trump in a post on social media platform X.

"I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation," Ramaphosa said.

Russia

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists he was unaware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the US is an "unfriendly country".

"We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Peskov said.

EU

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

Japan

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters he hopes "to work closely with Mr Trump to take the Japan-US alliance and Japan-US relationship to new heights."

Qatar

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose country is a key mediator in the Gaza conflict and hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, said he looked forward to "working together again in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally".

Egypt

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said he hoped Trump's return to the White House could help bring peace to the Middle East.

"I wish him all the success... and I look forward to reaching peace together, upholding regional stability and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples," Sisi said in a statement.

South Korea

President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Trump and said that "under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-US alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you."

Poland

"You made it happen!", Polish President Andrzej Duda posted on X.

Norway

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said: "The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration."

Finland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb congratulated the newly elected US president, expressing Finland’s anticipation to "work closely with you and your administration on the major challenges of our time."

"Finland and the US are strong allies across numerous areas, including security, technology, and business," Stubb said on X.

Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed eagerness to strengthen US-Sweden relations.

"I look forward to working together and continuing our strong ties as friends and allies." he wrote on X.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and the transatlantic partnership.

Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Trump, noting: "Greece looks forward to further deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries and working together on important regional and global issues."

Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Trump on his election, stressing the need to maintain close US-Denmark cooperation and strengthen the transatlantic bond.

"The United States is our most important ally. We must maintain the close cooperation between the US and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond," Frederiksen said in a statement.

She also highlighted the importance of reinforcing defence cooperation, especially in light of Russia's aggressive actions, and emphasised continued support for Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Latvia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics congratulated Trump, emphasizing Latvia's commitment to strengthening "bilateral relations and transatlantic partnership."

"Europe needs strong US and US needs strong Europe. Latvia is and will be a strong and reliable partner of the US," he stated on X.

Germany

"I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as US President. Germany and the US have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulate Mr. Donald J. Trump on his victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America, the Saudi state news agency posted on X.

Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan also congratulated Donald Trump, saying he hoped they could work for peace and stability.

"Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan's longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all," the king wrote on X.

Argentina

President Javier Milei said on X: "Congratulations on your formidable electoral victory. Now, Make America Great Again. You know that You can count on Argentina to carry out your task."

Netherlands

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on winning the presidential election. The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as NATO. I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands," PM Dick Schoof posted on X.

Pakistan

"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership," the PM Shehbaz Sharif said on X.

Romania

Prime Minister of Romania said on X: "Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on this historic victory! Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our Strategic Partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens! Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!"

Hamas

Hamas will judge Donald Trump's new US administration on its actions and policy towards Palestinians, the movement said following his election win.

"Our position on the new US administration depends on its positions and practical behaviour towards our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights and their just cause," the group said in a statement.

Zimbabwe

"Congratulations to President-elect (Donald Trump) on your election victory. The world needs more leaders who speak for the people. Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world,” Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote on X.

Nigeria

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Trump, saying he looks forward to strengthening the ties between his country and the US amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

"Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens," Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement from Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser.

Guinea Bissau

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said: "I wish him every success for his mandate and look forward to strengthening relations between our two countries with him. May this new mandate bring peace and progress," he wrote on his official X account.

Burundi

Congratulating Trump, Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye said on X: "I look forward to further strengthen the Burundi-USA cooperation."