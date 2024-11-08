President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump's inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign, and was seen as the leading contender for the position.

She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early on Wednesday morning.

She resisted the formal title of campaign manager, avoiding becoming a target, given Trump's history of cycling through people in that role.

Wiles' hire is Trump's first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration, as he must quickly build the team that will help run the massive federal government.

Wiles doesn't bring much federal government experience to the role but has a close relationship with the president-elect.

On the campaign, Wiles was able to do what few others have been able to: help control Trump's impulses — not by chiding him or lecturing, but by earning his respect and showing him that he was better off when he followed her advice than flouting it.

The chief of staff is "absolutely critical to an effective White House," said Chris Whipple, whose book "The Gatekeepers" details how the White House chief of staff role shapes and defines a presidency.

"At the end of the day the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear."

"On the plus side, she's shown that she can manage Trump, that she works with him and can sometimes tell him hard truths, and that’s really important," said Whipple.

"On the minus side, she really has no White House experience and hasn't really worked in Washington in 40 years. And that's a real disadvantage."

Related Supporters, with tears and resignation, hear Harris' concession speech

'She can manage really any ego that comes her way'

Wiles is a longtime Florida-based Republican strategist who ran Trump's campaigns in the state in 2016 and 2020, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' successful bid for office in 2018.

Before that, she ran Rick Scott's 2010 campaign for Florida governor and briefly served as the manager of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential campaign.

Wiles also worked in the offices of former Jacksonville mayors John Delaney and John Peyton. Chris LaCivita, who along with Wiles served as de-facto campaign manager, described Wiles as someone who is inclusive in conversations, who seeks input from others and is steadfastly loyal.

"Susie is just functionally built differently because she has that rare commodity to be able to work on so many different important issues simultaneously," LaCivita told The Associated Press.

Wiles was the one who was tasked with having the toughest discussions with Trump and on every pivotal conversation. She worked well with his family and developed relationships with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk that put her in position as a key conduit for Trump's budding alliances with those men.

"She can manage really any ego that comes her way," LaCivita said. "And she doesn't do it by any other way other than just being very straightforward and on top of the details."