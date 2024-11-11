The Taliban has attended a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country's national environment agency said.

The conference, known as COP29, opened on Monday in Azerbaijan and is one of the most important multilateral talks to include the Taliban.

They are expected to have observer status.

The National Environmental Protection Agency posted on social media platform X that a technical delegation had gone to Baku to participate.

Matiul Haq Khalis, the agency’s head, said the delegation would use the conference to strengthen cooperation with the international community on environmental protection and climate crisis, share Afghanistan’s needs regarding access to existing financial mechanisms related to climate crisis, and discuss adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Impacts on Afghanistan

Experts told The Associated Press that climate crisis has led to numerous and negative impacts on Afghanistan, creating serious challenges because of the country’s geographical location and weak climate policies.

“Climatecrisis has resulted in higher temperatures, which reduce water sources and cause droughts, significantly affecting agricultural activities,” said Hayatullah Mashwani, professor of environmental science at Kabul University. “The reduction in water availability and frequent droughts pose severe threats to agriculture, leading to food insecurity and challenges to livelihoods.”

In August, the international aid agency Save the Children published a report saying that Afghanistan is the sixth most vulnerable country to the impacts of climate crisis and that 25 of its 34 provinces face severe or catastrophic drought conditions, affecting more than half the population.

Afghanistan also had the highest number of children made homeless by climate disasters of any country as of the end of 2023, according to the report.

Professor Abid Arabzai, from Kabul University, said the climate conference would help to secure international assistance and funding to address Afghanistan’s climate challenges.

“Afghanistan can clarify its climate actions and commitments to the global community, enhancing its international reputation,” said Arabzai.