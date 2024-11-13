WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Pakistan wedding bus crash rises to 26
Bus carrying wedding party fell into Indus River in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, police say.
Death toll from Pakistan wedding bus crash rises to 26
The bus that plunged into the river with 27 people aboard. / Photo: Reuters
November 13, 2024

The death toll from a passenger bus carrying guests home from a wedding that plunged into a river in northern Pakistan has risen to at least 26 people, officials said, with the bride so far the only known survivor.

"The death toll has increased to 26 while one woman remained unhurt in the accident," Muhammad Zubair, a local police official of the Diamer district in northwestern Gilgit-Baltistan region, said over the phone.

Wazir Asad Ali, a rescue official in Gilgit-Baltistan, said the bride was out of danger and she was being treated at a hospital in Gilgit city.

Last evening, a bus carrying a wedding party fell into the Indus River in Pakistan's northeastern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

RelatedBus plunges into Indus River in Pakistan, killing 18 wedding guests

Lax safety measures

Naik Alam, a senior police official from the area, said the driver appeared to have been speeding when he lost control at a curve .

The groom's family had travelled from Punjab, more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) away, for the wedding and were returning home when the accident happened.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan, where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor, and transport infrastructure is often decrepit.

In Balochistan in August, 12 men died when their bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway.

In another accident that month, 24 people on board a bus were killed when it plunged into a ravine near the town of Azad Pattan on the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us