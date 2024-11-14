CLIMATE
Torrential rain in Spain causes more disruptions, flooding, displacement
Heavy rainfall comes two weeks after the Valencia floods, considered as the worst natural disaster in Spain's history.
An aerial view of wrecked cars stored in a junkyard outside Paiporta after they were damaged by flooding in Valencia, Spain on November 10, 2024. T / Photo: AA
November 14, 2024

Heavy rainfall continues to cause significant disruptions in Spain on Thursday, as the country experiences its second powerful storm system in two weeks.

On Wednesday, the storm system caused widespread flooding, particularly around Malaga.

There, the hospital was flooded and had to suspend most of its activities. More than 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes, and police conducted 30 rescue missions.

But while there was material damage and disruptions, including canceled flights, buses, rail services, and classes, no lives were lost.

"After what happened in Valencia, citizens understood that they need to react to the warnings with discipline and collaboration," Malaga Mayor Francisco de la Torre told RTVE.

Worst natural disaster

On Oct. 29, catastrophic flooding occurred in the province of Valencia and other areas, killing at least 224 people, according to the latest figures.

The floods are now considered the worst natural disaster in Spain’s recent history. The central government has already announced around $14 billion in aid to rebuild the area.

The part of Valencia most devastated by October’s floods was also bracing for more heavy rain overnight Wednesday. However, the “ground zero” of the floods managed to avoid torrential downpours that could have wreaked havoc, especially due to sewage systems clogged with huge amounts of mud.

Parts of Valencia, however, did experience flooding and heavy rains of up to 90 liters per square meter in just two hours.

On Thursday, classes remained closed in parts of Valencia as well as across the provinces of Granada, Huelva, Cadiz, and Sevilla as the storm system shifts toward western Andalusia.

On Thursday morning, the red alert was lifted for Valencia and Malaga.

While the Mediterranean area is used to flooding and strong storm systems, experts say that these events are set to become increasingly common —and powerful— thanks to the climate crisis.

While speaking at COP29 this week, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez blamed climate crisis for killing more than 220 of his compatriots and urged action to curb greenhouse emissions.

"Let's not drag our feet. We know what the problem is and what needs to be done. We have seen governments dither and walk backward just to make the rich richer. This formula is leading us to disaster," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
