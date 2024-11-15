WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple fatalities after fire breaks out at Spanish nursing home
The  fire broke out in a northeastern Spain nursing home, killing ten and injuring several as rescue teams continue their efforts.
Regional hospitals are on alert after deadly nursing home blaze. / Photo: Reuters
November 15, 2024

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a fire that erupted at a nursing home in northeastern Spain, the country's emergency services have said.

The Zaragoza Fire Department dispatched teams on Friday morning to the facility, where 82 residents were present, after receiving an emergency call around 5 am.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, according to local media El Pais. One person stuck inside the building was rescued and is in critical condition.

There is no official conclusion regarding the origin of the deadly fire, however, Aragon's mayor, Volga Ramirez Gamiz, said the fatal incident started by a "mattress burning," according to local media outlet El Periodico de Aragon.

Spanish teams are still carrying out search and rescue operations in the area, while medical teams are also assisting.

Regional hospitals have been placed on alert as a precautionary measure.

The identities and ages of the victims have not yet been revealed.

A similar fire incident occurred in 2015, where at least nine elderly people were killed in Aragon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
