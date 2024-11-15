The Stilfontein mine in South Africa's North West province has become the epicentre of a crisis that has sparked a nationwide debate on unauthorised mining and its consequences. Over a week since police cut off food and water supplies to illegal miners hiding underground, the situation remains precarious.

Tensions escalated on Thursday when authorities confirmed the recovery of a body, believed to be that of a miner, marking the first known fatality in the ongoing standoff.

The ongoing operation, part of the government’s Operation “Vala Umlodi" (Close the Hole) crackdown on illegal mining, has left hundreds of miners—known locally as “zama zamas” (Zulu for “take a chance”)—trapped underground, with no clear resolution in sight.

“We are very concerned,” Busi Thabane, general manager of the Benchmarks Foundation, told TRT World from Johannesburg. “These miners have been trapped for over a week without food or water. This is not just a legal issue; it is a humanitarian crisis.”

The Benchmarks Foundation is a non-profit organisation that monitors corporations' social, economic, and environmental practices in South Africa.

Tensions between authorities and civil society have deepened, with officials defending their hardline tactics as necessary to curb a growing menace and maintaining a firm stance that the miners are criminals.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni underscored this position on Wednesday, stating, “We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. We are not sending help to criminals. Criminals are not to be helped – they are to be persecuted."

Civil society groups, led by organisations like the Benchmarks Foundation, have decried the government’s approach, raising alarm over the humanitarian implications.

Thabane criticised the government for neglecting its constitutional duty to protect the right to life.

“The government’s tactic of starving the miners into surrender is inhumane. Even if their activities are illegal, they are still entitled to justice and dignity. Arrest them if necessary, but do not kill them in the process,” she demanded.

Dozens of volunteers reportedly entered the abandoned gold mine on Thursday to assist the trapped miners. Reports suggest the miners have been surviving on vinegar and toothpaste, raising concerns about their deteriorating health.

Police initially suggested up to 4,000 miners might be underground based on reports from recent rescues. However, on Thursday, spokesperson Athlenda Mathe revised the estimate to 350–400 miners, calling the earlier figure exaggerated.

Economic despair or growing criminal menace?

Thabane, meanwhile, highlighted the complex socio-economic drivers behind illegal mining. South Africa’s 35 percent unemployment rate, coupled with a legacy of migrant labour in the mining industry, has created a desperate pool of workers vulnerable to exploitation by criminal syndicates.

“Illegal mining is not just a criminal issue. It’s a symptom of failed economic policies, high unemployment, and the improper closure of abandoned mines,” she explained.

According to the Benchmarks Foundation, South Africa has around 6,000 abandoned mines, many of which have not been properly sealed. These open shafts provide easy access for illegal miners, while the lack of post-mining economic planning leaves surrounding communities in economic despair.

“The government needs to enforce regulations for mine closures and consider legalising small-scale mining to bring these operations into the formal economy,” Thabane urged.

Not everyone shares this view, though. Yusuf Abramjee, a prominent anti-crime activist, has called for decisive action against the ‘zama zamas’. “These illegal miners are nothing more than criminals. They are heavily armed, well-organised, and operating outside the law,” he told TRT World from Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital.

Abramjee, who has accompanied police on raids targeting illegal mining operations, described the miners as a significant threat to public safety. “They use weapons like AK-47s, terrorise local communities, and fight among themselves. Bodies are often dumped on roadsides or in bushes,” he said.

Citing a high-profile case where ‘zama zamas’ were accused—but later cleared—in the rape of women during a film shoot, Abramjee argued that illegal miners have no regard for the law.

“The government’s current approach is necessary. These people are not trapped; they are hiding from the authorities because they know they will be arrested. It’s time for them to face the full might of the law,” he stated.

Abramjee also accused local communities of complicity. “In many areas, residents protect the miners because they benefit financially. But this cannot continue. These operations are unsustainable and dangerous,” he said.

Decades in the making: What’s the way forward?

The current crisis is part of a broader, decades-long struggle with illegal mining in South Africa. Mining has been the backbone of the country’s economy for over a century, but as major operations wound down, thousands of mines were abandoned, creating opportunities for illicit activities.

The government’s efforts to address the issue have often been criticised as inadequate. Last year, 31 miners were killed in a gas explosion at an abandoned mine in the Free State province. In another incident, community shootouts involving illegal miners left residents fearing for their safety.

Thabane and others argue that the government’s reactive measures, such as raids and shaft closures, fail to address the root causes. “Even if they arrest everyone at Stilfontein, the problem will resurface. New miners will dig new shafts, and the cycle will continue,” she said.

As the standoff at Stilfontein continues, South Africa faces a difficult choice: whether to prioritise law enforcement or address the socio-economic conditions driving illegal mining.

Activists like Thabane advocate for a humane and sustainable approach, emphasising regulation, community investment, and accountability for mining companies.

Meanwhile, voices like Abramjee’s insist on the immediate need to restore order and protect communities from criminal networks.

With lives hanging in the balance and no resolution in sight, the Stilfontein crisis has become a litmus test for South Africa’s ability to navigate the complex intersection of human rights, economic policy, and public safety.

Whether the government can rise to the challenge remains to be seen.