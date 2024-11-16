CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Climate crisis responsible for 20 percent of dengue cases worldwide
The viral disease, which is transmitted from infected mosquitoes has typically been confined to tropical and sub-tropical areas but rising temperatures have led to mosquitoes encroaching on new areas.
Climate crisis responsible for 20 percent of dengue cases worldwide
It has typically been confined to tropical and sub-tropical areas but rising temperatures have led to mosquitoes encroaching on new areas, taking dengue with them. / Photo: AP
November 16, 2024

Climate crisis is responsible for nearly a fifth of the record number of dengue cases worldwide this year, US researchers said, seeking to shine a light on how rising temperatures help spread disease.

Researchers have been working to swiftly demonstrate how climate crisis directly contributes to individual extreme weather events such as the hurricanes, fires, droughts and floods that have battered the world this year.

But linking how global warming affects health such as driving outbreaks or spreading disease remains a new field.

"Dengue is a really good first disease to focus on because it's very climate-sensitive," Erin Mordecai, an infectious disease ecologist at Stanford University, told AFP.

The viral disease, which is transmitted via bites from infected mosquitoes, causes fever and body aches and can, in some cases, be deadly.

It has typically been confined to tropical and sub-tropical areas but rising temperatures have led to mosquitoes encroaching on new areas, taking dengue with them.

For the new study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, a US team of researchers looked at how hotter temperatures were linked to dengue infections in 21 countries across Asia and the Americas.

On average, around 19 percent of current dengue cases around the world are "attributable to climate warming that has already happened", said Mordecai, the senior author of the pre-print study.

Temperatures between 20-29 degrees Celsius are ideal for spreading dengue, Mordecai said.

Elevated areas of Peru, Mexico, Bolivia and Brazil that will warm into this temperature range could see dengue cases rising by as much as 200 percent in the next 25 years, the researchers found.

The analysis estimated that at least 257 million people are currently living in areas where global heating could double the rate of dengue during that period.

This danger is just "another reason you should care about climate crisis", Mordecai said.

RelatedBrazil sees surge in dengue cases ahead of vaccination drive

Bacteria to the rescue?

More than 12.7 million dengue cases were recorded worldwide this year as of September, nearly double 2023's total record, according to World Health Organization figures.

But Mordecai said a "massive amount of under-reporting" meant the real number was likely to be closer to 100 million.

The research was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in New Orleans.

Another set of research, also not peer-reviewed, raised hopes of a potential tool to help fight the rise of dengue.

It involves breeding mosquitoes infected with a common bacteria called Wolbachia that can block the insect's ability to transmit dengue.

Five years ago, Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes were introduced across most of the Brazilian city of Niteroi.

When Brazil endured its worst-ever dengue outbreak this year, there was only a small increase in dengue in Niteroi, they found.

The number of cases was also 90 percent lower than before the Wolbachia mosquitoes were deployed and "nothing like what was happening in the rest of Brazil", said Katie Anders of the World Mosquito Program.

That the city fared so well showed that "Wolbachia can provide long-term protection for communities against the increasingly frequent surges in dengue that we're seeing globally", Anders said.

The researchers said they have partnered with the Brazilian government to build a Wolbachia mosquitoes production facility, in the hope of protecting millions of people.

RelatedThe ‘exotic’ dengue disease is biting Europe hard, warn experts
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us