WORLD
3 MIN READ
Woman who attacked couple over 'Palestine' shirt charged with hate crime
"This type of behaviour and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilised society," Illinois' DuPage County State's Attorney said.
Woman who attacked couple over 'Palestine' shirt charged with hate crime
A 64-year-old woman has been arrested in Illinois, Chicago and charged with two felony hate crime counts for assaulting a person wearing a "Palestine" sweatshirt. / Photo: DuPage County State's Attorney/X / Others
November 19, 2024

An Illinois woman has been charged following an alleged altercation at a restaurant involving a man wearing a sweatshirt with "Palestine" written on it, authorities said.

Alexandra Szustakiewicz of Darien, Illinois, was charged with two felony counts of a hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from the incident at a Panera Bread restaurant in Downers Grove, a Chicago suburb, according to a statement by DuPage County authorities on Monday.

According to the statement citing the investigation, the 64-year-old woman allegedly confronted a man wearing a "Palestine" sweatshirt, yelled expletives, and attempted to knock a phone out of a woman’s hands as she recorded the incident.

Targeted actions against Muslims

Following an investigation, Szustakiewicz was charged with committing a hate crime based on perceived national origin and taken into custody the next day without incident, the statement added.

In a statement, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasised that everyone in society, regardless of race, religion, or other personal traits, deserves respect and fair treatment, adding that "this type of behaviour and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilised society".

Szustakiewicz is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16 for arraignment.

Targeted actions against Muslims

The incident occurred amid rising reports of targeted actions against Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Americans over the past year.

One such case involved the brutal murder of 6-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea al Fayoume, who was stabbed 26 times at his Plainfield, Illinois home on Oct. 14 last year. His mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, was also attacked but survived.

Authorities arrested the family’s landlord, Joseph Czuba, 71, charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and two hate crimes. Czuba has pleaded not guilty.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us