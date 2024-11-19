Castles and chateaus that have long represented European heritage are now being introduced to high-speed broadband internet, all while preserving their historical charm and integrity.

At the HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 event held last weekend at the Paris Expo, Huawei highlighted how digital and smart technologies are driving Europe's green and digital transformation, showcasing various applications in this realm.

Huawei has been collaborating with over 5,000 local partners across Europe for more than 20 years, building local supply chains, production facilities and co-innovation centres. This partnership has led to the development of reliable and cost-effective campus networks, improving online learning for schools and enabling doctors to use AI for more accurate and efficient diagnoses.

One of the most notable examples of technological transformation is in the tourism sector, where historic European sites like castles and chateaus are now connected to high-speed broadband while preserving their his torical architecture and ambiance.

An example of this application is La Vigne Castle in Ally, France, which dates back to the 15th century.

Modernising castles

Establishing the infrastructure for connected services in buildings like castles and chateaus presents significant challenges, especially regarding the preservation of the structures. Many historical sites require starting from scratch, and installing necessary services must account for challenges such as thick stone walls, where Wi-Fi alone cannot provide reliable connectivity.

At La Vigne Castle, a classified historical monument offering guided tours and guest accommodation, providing guests and staff with reliable internet, entertainment and information was previously a challenge. The castle's protected status also meant that traditional construction methods could not be used, and drilling into the walls and wooden panels was not permitted.

To solve this, a “transparent fiber” solution was implemented. Special equipment was used to determine the amount of material needed and to ensure optimal positioning. The transparent, nearly invisible cable was small enough to be installed without damagin g the castle’s historical features.

With the high-speed connection in place, video conferences and movie streaming became seamless. Additionally, security was enhanced with connected cameras, and visitors could enjoy innovative, immersive tour experiences using this new infrastructure.

These efforts led to the world’s first high-speed internet connection in a castle, setting a precedent for future projects in historical monuments.