WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany suspects Baltic Sea cable damage is 'sabotage'
Germany and Finland have launched investigations into damage, with both countries warning of the potential threat of "hybrid warfare".
Germany suspects Baltic Sea cable damage is 'sabotage'
"Nobody believes that these cables were accidentally severed," Pistorius said. /  Photo: Reuters
November 19, 2024

Germany said it believed that recent damage to communications cables in the Baltic Sea was "sabotage", as Sweden reported damage to a second underwater link.

The severing of cables between Finland and Germany and from Sweden to Lithuania was a "clear sign that something is going on", German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

"Nobody believes that these cables were accidentally severed," Pistorius said.

"We have to say, without knowing exactly who it came from, that this is a hybrid action. We also have to assume, without knowing it yet, that it was sabotage," he said.

On Monday, Finnish operator Cinia reported that a cable connecting Helsinki and the German port of Rostock had been cut for unknown reasons.

Germany and Finland subsequently said they had launched a probe into the damage, warning of the threat of "hybrid warfare".

RelatedPutin: Ballistic missile attack on Russia will trigger nuclear retaliation

Protecting infrastructure

On Tuesday, officials in Stockholm said another cable connecting Sweden and Lithuania was also "not working".

"Relevant Swedish authorities are investigating the events," Sweden's Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin told AFP.

Pistorius said Germany would need to "pay particular attention to protecting our infrastructure", amid heightened tensions with Russia after its military offensive in Ukraine.

"We must protect ourselves better and be able to react quickly, competently and appropriately to such attacks," he said

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us