A court in Islamabad has ordered the release of Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, and granted him bail in a case involving the sale of state gifts.

Wednesday's decision comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters prepare for a major rally in support of the party's founder in the capital on November 24.

After hours of court proceedings, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb approved Khan's bail against a surety bond worth Rs 1 million ($3,600).

Despite this decision, the Pakistani leader faces numerous other cases that may delay his release from prison.

Khan's imprisonment has sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting authorities to adopt stringent measures to control demonstrations.

Last month, the government suspended mobile phone services and effectively locked down Islamabad to prevent a large-scale political rally, forcing the opposition to gather on the city's outskirts.

Supporters of Khan have increasingly relied on social media to demand his release.

However, millions of Pakistanis have been unable to access the X platform since February 2023, when it was blocked by the government ahead of elections. People now use VPNs to access X but now government wants to block that as well.