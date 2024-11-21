Israeli air strikes in Palestine's Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon have killed at least 140 people in under 24 hours. Overnight attacks north of Gaza continued into the morning, with 95 fatalities reported in the besieged enclave alone.

In Gaza, at least 26 Palestinians, including children and displaced people, were killed and several injured Wednesday in Israeli air strikes targeting shelters and homes.

In the southern part of Gaza, Civil Defence reported that two Palestinians were killed and another injured when an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Janineh neighbourhood, east of Rafah.

Eight Palestinians, including four children, were also killed in Israeli shelling that struck displaced peoples’ tents in the western part of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian paramedics who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

In central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency that six Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike on the Khalid Ibn Al-Walid School in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, which was housing displaced families.

The bodies of the victims were later transferred to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah.

In Gaza City, a medical source confirmed that four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Al Rimal neighbourhood, south of the city.

Additionally, one Palestinian was killed and another injured in a separate air strike targeting a civilian gathering in the city’s central Thawra Street.

Five more people lost their lives when an Israeli aircraft targeted a residential home in the Jabalia al-Nazla area of northern Gaza, according to witness accounts.

Deadly Israeli air strikes in Lebanon

At least nine people were killed and 70 injured in Israeli air strikes on Tyre district in southern Lebanon, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

“An Israeli air strike on the town of Maarakeh in Tyre district resulted in the martyrdom of four people and injured five others,” it said in a statement.

It said a separate strike on the town of Qlaileh killed one person.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported intense clashes and attempts by the Israeli army to advance from the outskirts of Aalma El Chaeb toward the village of Shama and town of Biyyadah in southern Lebanon.

Attacks in Syria's Palmyra

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 36 people were killed and more than 50 others injured in an Israeli air strike in the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria, local media said.

The state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said Israeli warplanes carried out a strike from the direction of the Al-Tanf area in western Syria targeting several buildings in the city.

Extensive material damage was reported in the area.

Syrian state media earlier reported that the attack targeted residential buildings and an industrial zone in the city.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report as of yet.

Israel, which rarely comments on military incursions, has conducted air strikes in Syria since 2011, with its alleged focus on Iranian and Syrian forces and Hezbollah targets. The latest air strikes highlight continuing regional tensions amid Israel’s military offensives in occupied Gaza and Lebanon.