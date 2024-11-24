WORLD
Several dead as bus rolls into ravine in Brazil
Rescue services confirmed that 16 people died at the scene and a pregnant woman succumbed after being taken to hospital.
The bus went off the road in an area difficult to access, in a mountainous area called Serra da Barriga. / Photo: AP
November 24, 2024

Twenty-three people died when a bus on a remote mountain road in Brazil's Alagoas state dived into a ravine, regional authorities have said.

Rescue services confirmed that 16 died at the scene and another person a pregnant woman succumbed after being taken to hospital Sunday, the Alagoas state government said in a statement.

Brazilian media said "dozens" of people were injured, and that the bus had been carrying 40 passengers.

The accident occurred near the town of Uniao dos Palmares.

State governor Paulo Dantas declared on the social media platform X three days of mourning over the "tragedy."

The bus went off the road in an area difficult to access, in a mountainous area called Serra da Barriga.

The regional Mata Hospital declined to give AFP information on the number of dead and wounded it had received.

