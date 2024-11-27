The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, severely damaged by a devastating fire on April 15, 2019, will reopen its doors on December 7 following a five-year repair.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged to rebuild the cathedral within five years, oversaw the completion of the approximately $1.08 billion (€1 billion) restoration, funded by global donations.

The opening ceremony will host 2,000 guests, including political leaders such as US President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, and King Charles III, Europe 1 reported.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were not invited, according to Elysee sources.

Pope Francis to skip opening

Meanwhile, Pope Francis declined Macron’s invitation to attend as he will visit the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pontiff would not join the Paris ceremony but will visit Corsica on December 15 for a conference on the Catholic faith in the Mediterranean.

The Pope’s decision to visit another French region while skipping the Notre Dame reopening drew criticism and speculation over strained ties between Macron and the pontiff.

The December 7 ceremony will include speeches by Macron and Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, a traditional door-knocking ritual, and a light show on the cathedral facade.

Public masses and visits will begin on December 8, with a reservation system to manage access.

Notre Dame was completed in 1345, and is regarded as one of the foremost Christian houses of worship.

Every year, almost 13 million people visit the cathedral, and its historical treasures, including the iconic sculpture of the Virgin Mary cradling Jesus' body, as well as its giant rose windows, and medieval furniture.