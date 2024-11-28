Some 53 percent of French people want Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government to fall due to anger over his proposed budget, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio published.

The poll indicated that 67 percent opposed Barnier's budget, which aims to cut France's spiralling public deficit through $63 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts, while 33 percent backed it.

Barnier's government could fall before Christmas, and perhaps even by next week, if far-right and leftist foes force a no-confidence motion that he is likely to lose, according to a dozen sources from across the political spectrum.

The findings in the Ifop-Fiducial poll were based on a survey of 1,006 people carried out on November 26 and November 27.

In an Elabe poll for BFM TV on Wednesday, 63 percent of those surveyed said President Emmanuel Macron should resign if Barnier's government fell.