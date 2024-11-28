WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 50 percent of French people want government to fall, survey finds
A majority of French citizens oppose Barnier's €60 billion deficit-reduction plan, with polls revealing widespread anger and calls for President Macron’s resignation if his government falls.
Over 50 percent of French people want government to fall, survey finds
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2024

Some 53 percent of French people want Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government to fall due to anger over his proposed budget, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio published.

The poll indicated that 67 percent opposed Barnier's budget, which aims to cut France's spiralling public deficit through $63 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts, while 33 percent backed it.

Barnier's government could fall before Christmas, and perhaps even by next week, if far-right and leftist foes force a no-confidence motion that he is likely to lose, according to a dozen sources from across the political spectrum.

The findings in the Ifop-Fiducial poll were based on a survey of 1,006 people carried out on November 26 and November 27.

In an Elabe poll for BFM TV on Wednesday, 63 percent of those surveyed said President Emmanuel Macron should resign if Barnier's government fell.

RelatedProtests erupt across France after Macron picks Barnier as prime minister
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us