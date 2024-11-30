Saturday, November 30, 2024

2041 GMT — World Central Kitchen (WCK) has suspended its operations in Gaza following an Israeli air strike that struck a vehicle carrying its staff members, killed five people.

In a statement shared on X, the organisation expressed sorrow over the incident and confirmed that it is still gathering information.

"We are heartbroken to share that a vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen colleagues was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza," the statement read.

2114 GMT — French council backs cancelling MEP Rima Hassan's event

The French Council of State upheld a decision to cancel a lecture at a university in Paris by Rima Hassan, a Palestinian-origin member of the European Parliament from the Unyielding France (LFI) party.

A statement by the Council said it considered an appeal against a lower court's decision to overturn the lecture's cancellation at Sciences Po University.

The Council ruled that the cancellation by the school’s administration did not constitute a serious infringement of freedom of expression — essentially overturning the decision by the previous court and upholding the decision to cancel the lecture.

It is not the first cancellation Hassan has faced.

2105 GMT — Child dies from shortage of oxygen, medical supplies in northern Gaza

A Palestinian child has died because of a lack of oxygen and medical supplies amid a siege and an Israeli genocide in northern Gaza, according to the Al-Awda Hospital.

"A 10-year-old Palestinian child has died after his health condition deteriorated due to the shortage of oxygen and medical supplies at the hospital in the northern part of the Strip," it said in a statement.

The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday that Israel blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid to besieged northern Gaza.

UNRWA confirmed that the UN made 91 attempts to deliver aid to northern Gaza between Oct. 6 and Nov. 25.

2104 GMT — Save the Children says staff member killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza

International aid agency Save the Children said a staff member was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Khan Younis on Saturday, the second staffer killed in the enclave since the war began in October 2023.

2059 GMT — European protests demand justice for Palestine amid Israeli attacks

Demonstrations have erupted across Europe as protesters highlighted Israel's attacks on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, demanding justice, solidarity and an immediate ceasefire.

Major cities like Stockholm, Sarajevo, London and others in Spain witnessed large-scale rallies with participants condemning Israeli actions and their governments' complicity.

2030 GMT — Israeli soldier died, 2 others seriously injured in Gaza clashes

One more Israeli soldier died and two others were seriously injured during battles in the Gaza, the military said Saturday.

The army stated in a press release that Sgt. Zamir Burke, 20, was killed in a battle in northern Gaza, adding that another soldier was seriously injured in the same battle.

In another incident, the military confirmed that a soldier was seriously injured during a clash with Palestinian fighters in southern Gaza.

The army further mentioned that a soldier was "seriously wounded during an operational military activity in the north of the country (on the Lebanese border)," without providing further details.

1909 GMT — Dozens hurt in strike on house in Gaza, medics say

Dozens of people were killed or wounded in an Israeli air strike on a multi-storey house in northern Gaza, medics and Gaza emergency services said.

Gaza's emergency services said the strike hit a residential area in Tal Al-Zaatar and that many casualties were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli military said it was unaware of any strike in that area, but was looking into the report.

1827 GMT — Another journalist killed in Israeli attack on Gaza, death toll soars to 191

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza, taking the overall death toll since October last year to 191, local authorities said.

Gaza’s government media office identified the latest victim as Mamdouh Kaneetah, an editor for Al-Aqsa Channel.

Condemning Israel for "this heinous crime," the office called on “the international community, international organizations, and entities related to journalism worldwide to hold the occupation accountable, pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and pressure it to stop the crime of genocide and the killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists.”

1806 GMT — Israeli strike on Gaza's Jabalia kills over 40 Palestinians

More than 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the Gaza Civil Defense has said.

Mahmoud Basal, Civil Defense spokesman, stated on Telegram that more than 40 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the Al-Araj family in the Tel al-Zaatar neighbourhood, north of Gaza.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there – currently estimated at 80,000 – on the verge of famine.

1734 GMT — 3 Palestinians killed, 9 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza

Three Palestinians were killed and nine others injured in Israeli strikes targeting the northern and central Gaza, which has been experiencing a genocidal war for over a year.

An Israeli strike targeted the Jabalia area in northern Gaza, killing three Palestinians and injuring four others, medical sources told Anadolu.

In a separate attack, al-Awda Hospital reported in a statement that three people were injured by Israeli artillery fire while collecting firewood in the Al-Mufti area, north of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

It also mentioned that a child and a woman were brought to the hospital with injuries sustained while fleeing along Al-Rashid Street from northern Gaza to the south.

1605 GMT — Israeli ammunition led to vaporisation of bodies in Gaza — Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for the formation of an international investigation committee to investigate the Israeli military's use of internationally banned weapons in northern Gaza.

"The horrific testimonies provided by citizens and doctors in northern Gaza following the air strikes and massacres carried out (by Israel) against innocent civilians, and the confirmation of cases of targeting with weapons and ammunition that lead to the vaporisation of bodies, strongly point to the use of internationally banned weapons by the terrorist occupation army," the group said.

It also urged the swift prosecution of "war criminals" for their crimes against humanity.

1532 GMT — South Africa calls on Israel to end its 'genocidal aggression' in Gaza

The Foreign Ministry said that: “South Africa calls on Israel to end its genocidal aggression, forced displacement and starvation of the Palestinian people as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip.’’

Pretoria said in one of the massacres, 75 Palestinians from two families were killed in air strikes on two homes in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia.

“Israel prevented ambulances and rescue teams from reaching the site of the massacre and denied journalists entry for hours,’’ it said.

Pretoria said according to authorities in Gaza, hunger and suffering among Palestinians have reached “catastrophic” levels.

The South African government also called on the UN Security Council to ensure the immediate and urgent entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip under Resolution 2735.

1451 GMT — Palestine slams US silence on Israeli plans to displace northern Gaza residents

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, said in a statement reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa that: "The silence of the US administration regarding Israeli policy and its provision of financial and military support are what encouraged the Israeli occupation to continue these crimes, which are punishable under international law, and allowed the occupying state to defy international will”.

He called for a serious and effective US position to force Israel to comply with international law and stop the war.

Abu Rudeineh emphasized that "the region can no longer bear more of these Israeli aggressive policies, which lead to further tension and instability."

1433 GMT — Israeli strike in Gaza kills workers with World Central Kitchen charity

An Israeli airstrike on a car in Palestine's Gaza killed five people, a senior Palestinian health official said.

Three of them were said to aid workers of the charity World Central Kitchen, whose aid delivery efforts in the war-ravaged territory were temporarily suspended earlier this year after an Israeli strike killed seven of its workers, most of them foreigners.

1406 GMT — Israel kills two people in Lebanon, continues to violate truce

Continuing violation of the ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces carried out three air strikes on towns in southern Lebanon, killing two people and wounding six others.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone carried out an attack on the town of Rab El Thalathine in the Marjayoun district of the Nabatieh governorate, killing two people and wounding two others.

An Israeli drone also struck a car in the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district of the South governorate, wounding three people, including a child, according to the initial toll from the Ministry of Health, reported the agency.

It added that Israeli jets carried out two airstrikes on the Tibnah area in the town of Beisariyah in the Sidon district of the South governorate, wounding one person, according to the Ministry of Health.

1201 GMT — Multiple casualties in Israeli bombing of Khan Younis in Gaza

8 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli bombing of a vehicle in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medical sources tell Anadolu.

1130 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 44,382

At least 44,382 Palestinians have been killed and 105,142 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza's health ministry.

1128 GMT — Another Palestinian Civil Defense member killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Another Palestinian Civil Defense member was killed in an Israeli air strike on homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense said that one of its officers, Muhammad Zahir Al-Shurbasi, was killed in an Israeli air strike.

With the latest fatality, the total number of Civil Defense members killed in Gaza since the start of the war has risen to 88, it said.

1126 GMT — Israeli military strikes kill 32 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Medics have said at least 32 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the besieged enclave overnight.

The escalation comes as leaders of Hamas were expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday for ceasefire talks with Egyptian officials, days after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon, two officials of the group told Reuters.

1108 GMT — Lebanon says Israeli strike on south wounds 3 people including a child

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on a vehicle in south Lebanon wounded three people, including a child, amid a ceasefire after months of Israeli attacks.

"An Israeli enemy strike on a car in Majdal Zoun wounded three people including a seven-year-old child," the health ministry said in a statement.

0840 GMT — Israeli military says intercepts drone approaching 'from the east'

The Israeli military said that it had intercepted a drone approaching the country from the east.

"A short while ago, an Israeli Navy missile boat intercepted a UAV that was approaching Israeli territory from the east," it said in a statement.

0811 GMT — 15 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza amid escalation

At least 15 Palestinians, including three World Central Kitchen employees, were killed and several others injured as Israeli forces intensified their strikes across various areas of Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that seven Palestinians, including three employees of World Central Kitchen, were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a vehicle and a group of civilians in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In Gaza City, seven people were killed when an air strike targeted a home in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Rescue teams are continuing their search for six missing individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house, it added.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli army vehicles stationed in the Al-Saftawi area in northwest Gaza opened fire at residential homes, though no injuries were immediately reported.

In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone fired a bomb near Halima Al-Saadia School in Jabalia, medical sources said.

0030 GMT — 105 demonstrations held in 48 Moroccan cities in support of Gaza

A total of 105 demonstrations were held Friday in 48 Moroccan cities to denounce Israeli attacks and show solidarity with Gaza.

Thousands gathered in public squares in response to calls from civil society organizations, including the Moroccan Commission for Advocating the Nation's Causes.

The protests reflected widespread outrage and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Under the banner of "Stop the Genocide in Gaza," participants carried Palestinian flags and condemned Israeli aggression while voicing solidarity with the people of Gaza.

2248 GMT — Lebanon reports new ceasefire violations by Israel

The Israeli army violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon seven more times, including shelling towns in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The reported violations were concentrated in the Marjayoun district of Nabatieh Governorate and the Tyre district.

An Israeli tank fired a shell at a home in the Tel Nahas area near Burj Al-Moulouk, narrowly missing the homeowner who had just entered the residence, NNA noted.

The army also shelled the outskirts of Markaba, Talloussa, Odaisseh, Taybeh and Houla towns and sent four tanks into the western part of Khiyam.

In Khiyam, Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on people in a funeral procession.

2237 GMT — Hamas delegation to hold ceasefire talks in Cairo: official

Hamas representatives will go to Cairo on Saturday for talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza, an official in the Palestinian resistance group told the AFP news agency.

"A Hamas delegation will go to Cairo tomorrow for several meetings with Egyptian officials to discuss ideas for a ceasefire and a prisoner accord in Gaza," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

2210 GMT — Israel air strikes Gaza City, kills 8 Palestinians

Israel has air-struck a home in Gaza City, killing at least eight Palestinians, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

A warplane struck a home in the Sheikh Radwan, resulting in the deaths and wounding others, according to the source.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Civil Defense rescue teams are looking for missing victims under the rubble of one of the homes that were struck, using poor capabilities amid the ongoing Israeli war.

2153 GMT — Canada pledges $50M in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, occupied West Bank

Canada has announced a $50 million commitment to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza and occupied West Bank.

"Canada continues to be deeply concerned by the persistent and worsening catastrophic humanitarian conditions and the imminent risk of famine in Gaza," according to a statement by the Ministry of Global Affairs.

Stressing that the suffering of Palestinians demands "urgent attention and an immediate response," the statement said: "Canada remains committed to ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank receive the life-saving assistance they desperately need."

"Today, the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada will provide $50 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to address the acute needs of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will help provide emergency medical assistance, food, water, protection services and other life-saving assistance," it added.

