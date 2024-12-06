As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest US health insurers moved into its third day on Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition has been found at the crime scene.

New York Police community affairs officers enter the HI New York City Hostel, Thursday, December 5, 2024, in New York, where police say the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson may have stayed.

CEO Brian Thompson was killed in a dawn ambush on Wednesday as he walked from his midtown hotel to the company’s annual investor conference across the street, blocks from tourist draws such as Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center.

But days later, the gunman was still at large and the reason for the killing remained unknown, with New York City police saying evidence firmly points to it being a targeted attack.

Investigators worked to piece together more of the timeline of the gunman’s whereabouts before the shooting, examine security camera footage and even test a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper in a hunt for his DNA.

The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were found emblazoned on the ammunition, echoing a phrase used by insurance industry critics, two law enforcement officials said Thursday, speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly.

The messages mimic the phrase “delay, deny, defend,” which is commonly used by lawyers and insurance industry critics to describe tactics used to avoid paying claims. It refers to insurers delaying payment, denying a claim and then defending their actions.

Health insurers like UnitedHealthcare have become frequent targets of criticism from doctors and patients for denying claims or complicating access to care.

Investigation underway

Investigators also now believe the suspect may have travelled to New York last month on a bus that originated in Atlanta, one of the law enforcement officials said.

Police and federal agents have been collecting information from Greyhound in an attempt to identify the suspect and are working to determine whether he purchased the ticket to New York in late November, the official said.

Investigators were also trying to obtain additional information from a cellphone recovered from a pedestrian plaza through which the shooter fled.

The photos made public Thursday were taken in the lobby of the HI New York City hostel.

Investigators believe the suspect used a fake New Jersey identification card when he checked in at the hostel, said one of the officials who spoke with the AP.

After the shooting, police said the gunman fled on a bicycle and was last seen riding into Central Park.

Based on surveillance video and evidence from the scene, investigators believe the shooter had at least some firearms training and experience with guns and that the weapon was equipped with a silencer, one of the law enforcement officials told the AP.

Thompson, a father of two sons who lived in a Minneapolis suburb, had been with Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare since 2004 and served as CEO for more than three years.

His wife, Paulette, told NBC News on Wednesday that he told her “there were some people that had been threatening him.” She didn’t have details but suggested the threats may have involved issues with insurance coverage.