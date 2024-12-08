The unfolding events in Syria have prompted a flurry of international responses from leaders, organisations, and stakeholders around the globe.

From Türkiye, the United States, and Europe to the United Nations and beyond, governments are closely monitoring the situation.

Here are some reactions:

Türkiye

Noting that Türkiye places great importance on Syria's national unity, the country's ministry of foreign affairs emphasises Türkiye calls on all actors in the region, and elsewhere to act calmly, and carefully, as the region must not be dragged into further instability.

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan says that Syrian people will reshape their country's future, adding that millions of Syrians who had to leave their country can now return.

Fidan also said Türkiye will continue to work with Syria's new administration, using everything it has to rebuild the country together with its neighbours, adding: "Syrian state institutions must be protected, opposition forces must immediately unite."

US

"President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners," the White House said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to maintain its presence in eastern Syria and will take measures necessary to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh" Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for the Middle East Daniel Shapiro told the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

Shapiro called on all parties to protect civilians, particularly minorities, and respect international norms.

Italy

"I am following with concerned attention the evolution of the situation in Syria. I am in constant contact with our embassy in Damascus and with the office of the Prime Minister.", the country's Foreign ministry said on X.

United Nations

Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen underscores the clear desire expressed by millions of Syrians that stable and inclusive transitional arrangements are put in place, a statement said.

He urged all Syrians to prioritise dialogue, unity, and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights as they seek to rebuild their society, adding he stands ready to support the Syrian people in their journey toward a stable and inclusive future.

"Today marks a watershed moment in Syria’s history - a nation that has endured nearly 14 years of relentless suffering and unspeakable loss... This dark chapter has left deep scars, but today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new one—one of peace, reconciliation, dignity, and inclusion for all Syrians."

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher also said: "Events in Syria moving at remarkable pace. More than a decade of conflict has displaced millions.

We will respond wherever, whenever, however we can to support people in need, including reception centres – food, water, fuel, tents, blankets".

Britian

"Dictatorship and terrorism creates problems for the people of Syria who have faced so much already and also destabilises the region. That's why we have to have a political solution where the government is acting in the interests of the Syrian people. That's what we want to see."

"That's the type of democracy that we say is right for the world, and that, hopefully, is what the Syrian people will get.

"If Assad has gone, that's a welcome change, but what comes next has to be a political solution, and they have to be working in the interests of the Syrian people."

Philippines

The Philippines calls on all concerned parties to exercise restraint and refrain from further violence, to avert further casualties and deaths of civilians.

We express concern regarding the situation of our Filipinos in Syria and advise them to take the necessary precautions and stay in contact with the Philippine Embassy in Damascus.

Related Syria celebrates Assad's fall as memories of massacres linger

China

China has expressed hope for stability in Syria following the collapse of the 61-year-old Baath Party regime, as Damascus fell out of regime control.

In a statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Beijing is "closely" following developments in Syria.

"We urge relevant parties in Syria to ensure the safety and security of Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to make every possible assistance to Chinese nationals in need," the statement concluded.

Germany

Germany's foreign minister has called for an inclusive political process in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime, stressing the need to protect ethnic and religious minorities.

“For millions of people in Syria, the end of Assad means the first big sigh of relief after endless atrocities committed by the Assad regime,” Annalena Baerbock said in a statement posted on X, while emphasising the need for a careful transition.

“The people of Syria deserve a better future. They have been through terrible things. An entire generation has grown up under the threat of constant displacement, war, hardship and humanitarian deprivation,” she added.

Czechia

Czechia is closely monitoring developments in Syria, Prime Minister Petr Fiala has announced.

He further asserted that “Russia’s bet on Assad didn’t work out” and called on Czech citizens in Syria to leave the country immediately.

Russia

Russian foreign ministry has said in a statement, that Syrian President Bashar al Assad has left office and departed the country after giving orders there be a peaceful handover of power.

The ministry did not say where Assad was now and said Russia has not taken part in the talks around his departure.

It said Russia's military bases in Syria had been put on a state of high alert, but that there was no serious threat to them at the current time. Moscow is in touch with all Syrian opposition groups and urges all sides to refrain from violence.

Egypt

Egypt has called on all parties in Syria to preserve the capabilities of the state and national institutions, the Egyptian foreign ministry said, following the fall Assad regime.

The foreign ministry, in the first comments on the situation in Syria from an Arab government, said it was following the situation with great care, affirming its support for the Syrian people and the country's sovereignty and unity.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the fall of Bashar al Assad's "barbaric state" in Syria and sent wishes for peace to the war-torn nation's people.

"The barbaric state has fallen. At last," Macron wrote on X. "I pay tribute to the Syrian people, to their courage, to their patience. In this moment of uncertainty, I send them my wishes for peace, freedom and unity."