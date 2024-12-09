Taiwan announced heightened military vigilance and combat readiness drills on Monday, as Chinese warships and coast guard vessels sailed in nearby waters, as well as Beijing’s imposition of airspace restrictions off the Chinese coast.

Meanwhile, China reiterated its opposition to what it views as provocative US-Taiwan interactions, criticising Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te’s recent “stopovers” in Hawaii and Guam and warning against any actions undermining its sovereignty and the "One China" principle after the US delivered $385-million worth of arms to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s military set up an emergency response centre and raised its alert level, saying China has set up seven zones of reserved airspace and dispatched naval fleets and coast guard boats to waters around the island.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) described the measures as a response to “actions by PLA (the People’s Liberation Army of China)” and “factoring in enemy threats, weather conditions, and tactical positioning.”

"Any unilateral and irrational, provocative actions could seriously destroyed peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and that will not be welcomed by the international community," the MND said.

There was no immediate public announcement by the PLA, but China's Foreign Ministry warned Taiwan on Friday that "seeking independence with the help of the United States will inevitably hit a wall" and called on Washington to "cease meddling in Taiwan-related affairs."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian also criticised Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te’s recent “stopovers" in the US territories during his Pacific tour, which included high-profile meetings with US officials such as House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Lin emphasised that these actions violate the “One China principle” and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The US gravely violated the One China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués by arranging these interactions and providing platforms for ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities,” he said warning that such moves send “a severely wrong signal” to separatist forces and escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The three joint communiqués, signed between the US and China from 1972 to 1982, underpin their diplomatic engagement, affirming a "One China" policy.

Lin also urged the US to halt all official interactions with Taiwan, accusing Washington of aiding and abetting separatist activities and hollowing out its commitment to the "One China principle."

Speculation has arisen about potential Chinese military drills in response to Lai’s trip, which is viewed by Beijing as a provocation.

China regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification. Beijing has also criticised Lai and Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for what it calls provocative actions under the guise of diplomacy.

During his trip, Lai asserted that Taiwan and China were “not subordinates to each other” and called for cooperation over confrontation.

His statements drew swift rebukes from Beijing, which described his remarks as attempts to stoke separatism and destabilise the region. “No matter what they say or do, they cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China,” Lin said, adding that efforts to achieve independence through foreign support “will surely end in failure.”

Analysts have often criticised the US for its perceived double standards on the Taiwan issue.

"The irony should not be lost: The US steadfastly defends its territorial integrity but sees nothing wrong with challenging another nation's concerns about its own sovereignty and geographic legitimacy," remarked Anthony Moretti, an associate professor at the Department of Communication and Organizational Leadership at Pennsylvania-based Robert Morris University.

His scathing critique was published in a First Voice opinion piece by Chinese state media outlet CGTN.

"The United States regularly announces that it does not want to undermine the One China principle, which it agreed to in 1972 and which recognises that Taiwan is part of China. And yet, time and time again it does or says something that puts that promise into question," Moretti argued.

Lai’s Pacific tour, which aimed to bolster Taiwan’s diplomatic ties, coincided with a US-approved $385 million arms sale to the island. The sale included spare parts for F-16 fighter jets and radar systems. These developments further fuelled Beijing’s criticism of US-Taiwan relations.

"That deal and Lai's 'stopover' appear completely inconsistent with America's public commitment to endorsing the ‘One China’ principle," Moretti said, arguing that Washington’s action is viewed as a provocation in Beijing.

Taiwan remains heavily reliant on US military support to bolster its defences. However, Beijing continues to assert that reunification is inevitable and views external interference as a direct challenge to its sovereignty.