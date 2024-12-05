WORLD
2 MIN READ
China sanctions US military companies over Taiwan arms sales
China has sanctioned 13 US military companies, including Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc and BRINC Drones Inc, after the US went ahead with arms sales to Taiwan.
China sanctions US military companies over Taiwan arms sales
Beijing has sad the military sales to Taiqan violates its territorial integrity and sovereignty. / Photo: AP
December 5, 2024

China has decided to impose sanctions on 13 US military firms and their executives, effective on Thursday, in response to the US arms sale to Taiwan, which Beijing said undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the foreign ministry has said.

Among the companies targeted by the sanctions are Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc and Shield AI Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Other companies facing sanctions are Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS Inc, Firestorm Labs Inc, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications and Group W.

In addition, China will freeze the assets of six executives from five companies including Raytheon, BAE Systems and United Technologies, in China, and bar their entry to the country.

Chinese organisations and individuals are also prohibited from dealing with them.

RelatedChina vows 'countermeasures' after US' $2B arms sale to Taiwan

'Stop sending wrong signals'

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory and its President Lai Ching-te a dangerous separatist, opposes any foreign interactions or visits by the island's leaders.

Beijing, separately, urged the US to "stop sending wrong signals" after the announcement that Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson had a call with Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te.

"We urge the United States to clearly recognise the serious danger that separatist acts of Taiwan independence pose to peace and security across the Taiwan Strait... and to stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan separatist forces," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press conference.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us