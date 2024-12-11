During the rule of the collapsed Baath regime in Syria, thousands were subjected to torture in dozens of centres beyond Sednaya prison.

Since the uprising began in March 2011, the fallen Baath regime reportedly tortured and killed thousands. However, it is feared that the undocumented numbers will reach tens of thousands.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), regime forces detained at least 1.2 million Syrians during the civil war and subjected them to various torture methods.

Although the regime announced over 20 so-called amnesty decisions during the war, international human rights organisations state that the regime continued detaining Syrians.

Numerous reports from international organisations emphasise that detainees were killed through torture.

Anadolu Agency has compiled details of torture centres and methods under the collapsed Baath regime, which ruled for 61 years.

According to an exclusive SNHR report for Anadolu, the regime's torture centres were categorised as civilian prisons, military prisons, secret, unofficial detention centres, and security unit interrogation centres.

There were more than 50 such centres across almost all provinces in the country.

Related Erdogan vows to stand with Syria against threats to freedom, integrity

Prisons under Interior Ministry

In cities taken over by groups that toppled the Baath regime, their first action was to rescue detainees, most of whom were opposition members.

Prisoners were freed from major prisons, including Aleppo Central Prison, Hama Central Prison, Adra Central Prison in Damascus, Homs Central Prison, and Suwayda Central Prison.

Prisoners in the central prisons of Tartus and Latakia, however, are still awaiting release.

Related How Assad’s refusal to heed Türkiye’s advice altered the Syrian landscape

Centres of crime

Tens of thousands of people were tortured for years in military prisons under the Defence Ministry.

Among these, Sednaya, Mezzeh, and Qaboun in Damascus, and Al-Balloon and Tadmur in Homs, stood out as centres of severe torture. Many detainees held there were never heard from again.

After opposition groups brought down the regime, prisoners in Mezzeh and Kabun were also freed.

Mezzeh prison, located at the military airport in Damascus's Mezze district, was managed by military intelligence units under the Defence Ministry.

Related What does Syria’s Revolutionary Flag represent and what’s its significance

Secret, unofficial detention centres

There were also centres where the regime detained its opponents, but these centres were practically secret.

According to SNHR and other human rights organisations, the purpose of establishing these secret detention centres was to carry out even more severe torture. Those who ended up in these torture dens had no chance of survival.

These facilities operated under the Fourth Division, commanded by Assad's brother, Maher Assad.

In early 2012, the regime also turned houses, villas, and stadiums into detention centres. One such facility was Deir Shmeil Camp in northwestern Hama.

Related Mohammed al Bashir to serve as Syria's transitional PM until March 2025

Detention, torture centres

Security units tied to the regime also played an active role in operating interrogation and detention centres.

The security apparatus consisted of four main intelligence services: the Military Intelligence Service (known as "military security"), the Political Security Service, the General Intelligence Directorate (known as "state security"), and the Air Intelligence Directorate.

The Military Intelligence Service, with the largest network in the country, had at least 20 branches.

The Political Security Service maintained branches in most provinces, while the General Intelligence Directorate operated six main headquarters in Damascus.

The Air Intelligence Directorate ranked second in detentions after the Military Intelligence Service. With branches in nearly every province, the directorate was particularly active in areas with military airports.

These units were placed under the Syrian National Security Bureau, established in 2012. Those detained in these branches were typically transferred to the main centres in Damascus after several days, where they could be held for years.

Across the country, security units operated more than 45 detention branches, with 18 of them located in Damascus.

Related Arab countries condemn Israeli incursion into Golan Height's buffer zone

72 different torture methods

According to the SNHR report, the Baath regime employed 72 torture methods involving physical, psychological, and sexual violence.

The regime also subjected detainees to forced labour and solitary confinement, violating basic human rights.

Physical torture included pouring boiling water on victims' bodies, simulating drowning by submerging heads in water, electrocuting individuals with electric batons, and placing them naked on electrified metal chairs. Other inhumane practices involved melting plastic bags onto bodies, extinguishing cigarettes on the skin, and burning fingers, hair, and ears with lighters.

The regime also used brutal methods such as pulling out fingernails with pliers, tearing out hair, amputating body parts — including ears and genitalia — with sharp tools, and driving nails into sensitive areas like hands, tongues, and noses.