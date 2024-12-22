WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Playing with fire': China warns US over latest military aid to Taiwan
Beijing urges Washington to immediately stop arming Taiwan and halt dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
'Playing with fire': China warns US over latest military aid to Taiwan
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales. / Photo: AP Archive
December 22, 2024

The Chinese government has protested the latest American announcements of military sales and assistance to Taiwan, warning the United States that it is “playing with fire.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

US President Joe Biden authorised the provision of up to $571 million in defence department materials and services, as well as military education and training for Taiwan on Saturday.

Separately, the Defence Department said on Friday that $295 million in military sales had been approved.

RelatedTaiwan bolsters defence as China condemns US arms sale, diplomatic visits

'Commitment to our defence'

Taiwan is a democratic island of 23 million people that the Chinese government claims as its territory and says must come under its control.

US military sales and assistance aim to help Taiwan defend itself and deter China from launching an attack.

The $571 million in military assistance comes on top of Biden's authorisation of $567 million for the same purposes in late September.

The military sales include $265 million for about 300 tactical radio systems and $30 million for 16 gun mounts.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales, saying in a social media post on X that it reaffirmed the US government's “commitment to our defence.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us