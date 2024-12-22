The Chinese government has protested the latest American announcements of military sales and assistance to Taiwan, warning the United States that it is “playing with fire.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

US President Joe Biden authorised the provision of up to $571 million in defence department materials and services, as well as military education and training for Taiwan on Saturday.

Separately, the Defence Department said on Friday that $295 million in military sales had been approved.

'Commitment to our defence'

Taiwan is a democratic island of 23 million people that the Chinese government claims as its territory and says must come under its control.

US military sales and assistance aim to help Taiwan defend itself and deter China from launching an attack.

The $571 million in military assistance comes on top of Biden's authorisation of $567 million for the same purposes in late September.

The military sales include $265 million for about 300 tactical radio systems and $30 million for 16 gun mounts.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales, saying in a social media post on X that it reaffirmed the US government's “commitment to our defence.”