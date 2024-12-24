WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria's armed factions agree to dissolve, merge under defence ministry
Move taken during meeting between Ahmed al Sharaa, the head of Syria's new administration and revolutionary factions.
Syria's armed factions agree to dissolve, merge under defence ministry
Leader of new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa waits for Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's arrival ahead of their meeting in Damascus, Syria, December 22, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 24, 2024

Syrian armed factions have agreed to dissolve themselves and merge under the Defence Ministry, state media said.

The state news agency SANA said on Tuesday that the move was taken during a meeting in Damascus between the head of Syria's new administration Ahmed al Sharaa and representatives of the revolutionary factions in the country.

Bashar al Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

RelatedWhat’s next for Syria’s war criminals who oversaw torture, mass killings?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us