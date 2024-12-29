WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea vows 'strongest response' to US, allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un condemned the US and its allies, emphasising the need to enhance military capabilities to counter what he perceives as escalating threats from the US-led military alliance.
North Korea vows 'strongest response' to US, allies
North Korea intensifies anti-US rhetoric, vows "strongest response" to perceived threats. / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

North Korea has pledged its "strongest response strategy" against the US during a key year-end party meeting, media reports said on Sunday.

The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea convened from Monday to Friday, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding, the Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The meeting resulted in a resolution condemning the US and its allies for their military alliance of transforming into an "invasive nuclear military bloc."

KCNA labelled the US as the "most reactionary" state, asserting its anti-communist policies pose a direct threat to Pyongyang's national security, according to Yonhap.

Kim called for refining warfare tactics to counter "the shifting war attempts by enemies" and ordered continuous enhancements to the army’s warfare capacities.

North Korea also criticised the military cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan as escalating regional tensions.

Additionally, Pak Thae-song was appointed the new premier during the session, replacing Kim Tok-hun.

The leadership change reflects Kim's efforts to adapt to what he perceives as mounting external threats.

RelatedNorth Korea vows military action over US-South Korean drills
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us