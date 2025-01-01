From Asia to Africa and Americas, the year 2024 marked the death of many high-profile political figures.

Many of them were assassinated, some died due to sickness and ill health, while others passed away in old age.

Here is a look at 10 of them:

Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh was the former political head of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and was appointed to the top job in 2017.

He was assassinated by Israel in July.

Yahya Sinwar

The successor of Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, assumed the role of the Hamas chief after the assassination of his predecessor.

More so than Haniyeh, Sinwar became a global symbol of resistance after footage of his death showed him fighting Israeli forces until his last breath in besieged Gaza in October.

Ebrahim Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi was the eighth president of Iran and served from 2021 until 2024.

He was declared dead in May after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the country's east.

Jimmy Carter

The 39th president of the US, Jimmy Carter signed the Panama Canal Zone treaties and played a pivotal role in the Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

He died in December.

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh was a politician who served as the prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

He was the fourth longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. He died in December.

Alexey Navalny

A lawyer and an opposition leader, Alexey Navalny has long opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was recognised by Amnesty International as a prisoner of conscience.

He died in February in prison.

Hassan Nasrallah

Hassan Nasrallah was the head of the Lebanese group Hezbollah from 1992 to 2024.

He long opposed Israel's crimes against the Palestinians, especially after the start of its carnage in Gaza in October 2023.

He was assassinated by Israel in September.

Salim Hoss

Salim al Hoss was a Lebanese politician who served as Lebanon's prime minister.

He was often described as a technocrat and widely respected as a rare statesman in a country marked by political and sectarian divisions.

He died in August at the age of 94.

Hage Geingob

Namibia's longest-serving prime minister and third president, Hage Geingob was an anti-apartheid activist turned statesman.

He took up activism against South Africa's apartheid regime, which at the time ruled over Namibia, from his early schooling years before being driven into exile.

He died in February.

Nguyen Phu Trong

Nguyen Phu Trong was a Vietnamese politician who served as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam from 2011 until 2024.

He worked to consolidate the Communist Party’s power in Vietnam’s single-party political system.

He died in July at the age of 80 following months of ill health.