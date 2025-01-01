WORLD
2 MIN READ
A graveyard: Israel kills nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies in Gaza
At least 1,091 babies have been killed by Israeli onslaught, including 238 newborns, according to officials.
A graveyard: Israel kills nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies in Gaza
Local health authorities said on Monday that at least seven people, including six babies, froze to death due to the winter cold amid the Israeli blockade in the enclave. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2025

Nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023, local authorities have said.

The government media office in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 1,091 babies lost their lives in the course of the Israeli onslaught, including 238 newborns.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 45,550 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 108,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Related8-year-old boy is first 2025 victim of Israel's Gaza genocide

Blockade

Tel Aviv has also imposed a stifling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving the territory’s entire population on the verge of famine.

Local health authorities said on Monday that at least seven people, including six babies, froze to death due to the winter cold amid the Israeli blockade in the enclave.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us