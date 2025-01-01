WORLD
8-year-old boy is first 2025 victim of Israel's Gaza genocide
Israeli military kills Palestinian boy Adam Farhallah along with Khuloud Abu Daher, 27, in wee hours of the New Year, reports say.
A heartbreaking footage shared on X by local activists shows a Palestinian teenager near the corpse of Farhallah, holding the child's severed leg. / Photo: X/@gazanotice / Others
January 1, 2025

Invading Israeli military has killed two Palestinians in besieged Gaza, including an 8-year-old boy, in the early hours of 2025, part of Tel Aviv's wider genocide in the enclave since October 2023.

Reports said the Israeli military bombarded home of Abu Dhaher family in Bureij camp during the early hours of Wednesday, killing eight-year-old Adam Farhallah who became the first Palestinian civilian as well as the first child killed by Israel in Gaza in 2025.

A heartbreaking footage shared on X by local activists showed a Palestinian teenager near the corpse of Farhallah, holding the child's severed leg.

"The child was sleeping in hunger and cold ... at the start of 2025 and this happens to him," the teenager laments in the video.

Israeli bombardment also killed 27-year-old Palestinian Khuloud Abu Daher, local media and activists reported.

Genocide in Gaza

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 110,000 since October, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has also destroyed or damaged 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, including homes, schools, and hospitals, and displaced most of Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

Analysts argue the reported death toll is just a conservative estimate and the accurate toll could be more than 200,000.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
