International condemnation has poured in for the attack on a crowd of New Year's Eve revellers in New Orleans, which killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more.

Here is a round-up of global reactions on Wednesday.

Macron condemns 'terrorism'

"New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, posting in both French and English.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share," he added.

Trump laments 'innocents and loved ones'

US President-elect Donald Trump lamented the victims of the attack and said his administration will support New Orleans.

"The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!" he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Zelenskyy 'horrified'

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims... Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

'No excuse': EU

"I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year's in New Orleans," the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, posted on X.

"There is no excuse for such violence... We stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time."

Traumatised Germany 'shocked'

The German ambassador in Washington, Andreas Michaelison, wrote in a message on Bluesky reposted by the German Foreign Office: "I am shocked and saddened by the horrific events in #NewOrleans. My deepest condolences to the victims and their loved ones."

"Germany just suffered an attack on a Christmas market," he added, referring to the December 20 car ramming that killed five people in the city of Magdeburg. "We stand united with the US in condemning such acts of violence."

Sheinbaum stands in solidarity with victims

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the attack and said her country stands in solidarity with the families of the victims.

"We condemn today's attack in New Orleans. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and with the people of the United States," Sheinbaum said.

Starmer shocked by 'horrific' attack

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was shocked by the attack and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time," Starmer said.