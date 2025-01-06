WORLD
European leaders slam Elon Musk for meddling in politics, elections
Leaders of Germany, France, Norway and the UK have accused Elon Musk of spreading misinformation and unsolicited interventions in the politics of European countries.
January 6, 2025

European leaders have expressed growing frustration with tech billionaire Elon Musk, as a major row escalated between members of Britain's government and US president-elect Donald Trump's key ally.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer slammed on Monday those "spreading lies and misinformation" following days of incendiary posts by Musk on his X platform over historical sex offences against children in northern England.

Musk, who is set for a role in Trump's administration, then accused the centre-left Labour leader of being "deeply complicit in the mass rapes" and "utterly despicable"

European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron have also weighed in against Musk.

He said the SpaceX boss was "directly intervening in elections", including in Germany where Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the Tesla boss for backing an far-right party.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Monday he found it "worrying" that someone with so much wealth and influence was getting involved in the politics of European countries.

Much of Musk's focus in recent days has been on Britain and historical scandals involving grooming gangs that first emerged during Starmer's 2008-2013 tenure as the country's top prosecutor.

'Erratic'

The comments pose a major challenge for Starmer's government, as it tries to fend off growing support for the far-right while also seeking to maintain good relations with Trump's incoming administration.

Musk's tirade, which included demands for a new public inquiry into the scandal, has prompted some UK opposition politicians to join in the criticism and call for a fresh national probe.

The issue has long been seized upon by far-right figures including the imprisoned Tommy Robinson, one of Britain's best-known far-right agitators, whom Musk has praised and said should be released from jail.

Starmer has rejected calls by the main opposition Conservative party and the far-right Reform UK party for a new public inquiry, saying an earlier independent probe had been "comprehensive".

Scholz on Saturday condemned Musk for "erratic" comments after the billionaire labelled the German leader an "incompetent fool" and came out in support of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of snap elections on February 23.

Musk surprised many people in Britain on Sunday when he appeared to U-turn on his support for Brexit cheerleader Nigel Farage, saying his anti-immigration Reform party "needs a new leader".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
