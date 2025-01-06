With a baby gorilla falling unexpectedly into its hands at Istanbul Airport, the Turkish authorities are asking the public for help in giving him a good name.

On social media, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry invited public suggestions for the young ape with the hashtag #BenceIsmi or #MyNameOfChoice.

The gorilla, a 5-month-old male, was discovered in a shipment from Nigeria, seeking to transit through Türkiye without the necessary documentation.

On December 22, the ape was seized by Turkish Customs Protection teams as part of their efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

Following the confiscation, the critically endangered cub was handed over to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, where it has been getting rehabilitation and care courtesy of the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate General.

The ministry posted a photo of the gorilla with the message: "Don’t worry, friends, I’m fine." It also provided updates on the gorilla's health, saying the young one is in stable condition and is still under observation and care.

With the young gorilla’s health improving, the ministry decided to engage the public in the next step of its journey – choosing a name. "We are looking for a name for the beloved baby gorilla. Please share your suggestions," it said.

Within a short time, the #BenceIsmi hashtag became a hot trending topic. Users joined the campaign by suggesting names for the young ape.

Social media users suggested both fun and creative names.

Alongside the flood of suggestions, the ministry also received messages supporting the young gorilla’s rehabilitation.

Some social media users expressed concern over wildlife trafficking and commended the authorities for their efforts to protect such endangered creatures.

The naming initiative comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to wildlife protection and raising awareness of the risks of endangered species.

The ministry also stressed that the gorilla’s rehabilitation is ongoing, with efforts focused on ensuring its well-being and safety moving forward.