The suspected driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day used popular AI chatbot ChatGPT to plan the blast, officials told reporters.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed during a press conference on Tuesday that the soldier, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado, utilised the generative artificial intelligence chatbot to gather information for his plot.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said the suspect used ChatGPT to learn about the amount of explosives needed for the operation and where to purchase fireworks. He also researched the explosive potential of fireworks, their equivalence to other materials, and whether firearm bullet velocity could ignite the explosives.

Asked whether it was concerning that Livelsberger used ChatGPT, McMahill responded: "We knew that AI was going to change the game at some point or another in, really, all of our lives…I think this is the first incident on US soil where ChatGPT was utilised to help an individual build a particular device, to learn information all across the country as they're moving forward."

"It's a concerning moment for us but also instructive...to share with law enforcement and other entities across the country," he added.

Officials did not disclose the specific results that the ChatGPT tool provided related to explosives or firearms.

Related 'No definitive link' between New Orleans attack, Las Vegas explosion: FBI

Evolution of plans

Authorities also uncovered a six-page document, described as a "manifesto," during the digital forensic analysis of Livelsberger's phone.

"There's a variance of grievances and a constant evolution of his plans or intents of what he wanted to do. There's mentions of political and social and cultural issues, to include criticism of the current administration," Koren said about the alleged manifesto.

"With this new information comes more questions than answers. I will not provide an opinion on what the documents mean, nor will we release information or documents that have not been completely verified by our joint investigators," McMahill said.

Livelsberger, who was on leave from his base in Germany, fatally shot himself moments before the blast, which injured seven other people, according to authorities.

The FBI and ATF are assisting local investigators in examining the incident.