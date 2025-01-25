Thousands of Palestinians chanted praise of Hamas as they welcomed prisoners freed under a ceasefire deal between the resistance group and Israel that saw four Israeli captives also return home.

In Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, many carried freed prisoners on Saturday on their shoulders through jubilant crowds that had waited hours for the buses carrying the prisoners to arrive.

Some waved Palestinian flags or the flags of Palestinian factions including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Inside Gaza European Hospital in the south of the enclave, where 16 freed detainees arrived for medical checks, thousands flocked in to welcome them, chanting Allahu Akbar "God is greatest" and "Greeting to Qassam Brigades (Hamas armed wing)."

Ikhlas Balousha, a woman from Gaza, said her brother's release had brought happiness despite what she called the destruction, suffering, starvation and genocide experienced in the enclave.

'Feeling of dignity'

"A feeling of dignity, joy, a feeling of victory despite the pain - a moment when you could have been a martyr, but praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, who allowed us to see him," she told Reuters.

The 200 Palestinians freed on Saturday include militants, some serving life sentences for involvemen t in attacks that killed dozens of people, according to a list published by Hamas.

Some were released in the occupied West Bank, while others returned to a Gaza now in ruins after 15 months of Israeli brutal war. Those considered the most dangerous by Israel were taken to Egypt before being exiled to a third country.

"I had no doubt that I would be liberated one day. I was confident of that," said Mohammad Al-Arda, sentenced to life imprisonment plus 15 years over his membership in Islamic Jihad. He was recaptured in 2021 after digging his way out of jail through an improvised tunnel with three other inmates.

"We were in solitary confinement, under pressure and pain. I swear to God that when I saw the happiness of my people I became happy too, a happiness that words can't describe," he said, after returning to Ramallah.

Heroes and freedom fighters

Israel says those convicted of killing Israelis will not be permitted to return home. Around 70 will be deported to Egypt, Palestinian officials said, and from there to another country, possibly Türkiye, Qatar or Algeria.

Palestinians call prisoners "heroes" and "freedom fighters."

Naser Dawoud, a Hamas fighter who spent 21 years in prison serving two life sentences for taking part in attacks on Israel, said he couldn't believe his name was among those to be freed.

"I am a human being and was sentenced for life, I didn't expect this to happen, there were some efforts before, but this time God blessed us," he told Reuters.

In Gaza, medics at the European Gaza hospital in Khan Younis started checking the health of the newly-released prisoners.

Taking care of Israeli captives

In a statement after the release of the Israeli hostages, Hamas said it had preserved the wellbeing of the captives while "the enemy tried to kill them (Palestinian prisoners."

Some freed prisoners from northern Gaza will have to stay in the south of the enclave for some time until Israel allows hundreds of thousands of north Gaza residents to return home, under the terms of the ceasefire deal.

Hamas said that it was expecting Israel to honour the agreement by immediately pulling forces from roads dividing the north and south of the enclave to allow around 650,000 people to return to their homes in the northern areas.