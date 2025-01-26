WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump proposes relocating Palestinians outside Gaza
The former US administration opposed relocating Gaza residents outside the enclave, advocating a return of Palestinians to their homes.
Trump proposes relocating Palestinians outside Gaza
Trump stated that the move "could be temporary or could be long-term." / Photo: AA
January 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump has proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries like Egypt and Jordan, an unusual proposal that was opposed by the former administration of Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure from Los Angeles for Miami, the president said he raised the matter during a telephone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and he might talk with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi on Sunday.

"I said to him (Jordan's king) that I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza right now and it's a mess, it's a real mess," said Trump. "I'd like him (Jordan's king) to take people".

"I'd like Egypt to take people. I'm talking to Sisi tomorrow sometime I believe. I'd like Egypt to take people. And I'd like Jordan to take people," Trump continued.

"You're talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing. You know over the centuries it's had many, many conflicts. And I don't know, something has to happen," he added.

Describing Gaza as "a demolition site," the US president said: "Almost everything is demolished and people are dying there. So l'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they can maybe live in peace for a change."

He added that the move "could be temporary or could be long-term."

The former Biden administration opposed relocating Gaza residents outside the enclave, advocating a return of Palestinians to their homes in the aftermath of a potential peace and a two-state solution.

RelatedJournalism is not a crime:  Palestinian journalist arrested in Switzerland
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us