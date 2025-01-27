WORLD
Colombia caves on deportations after Trump's threats
US President Donald Trump had earlier threatened sanctions of 25 percent after Colombian President Gustavo Petro had turned back two US military aircraft with repatriated Colombians.
Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo (C) looks on next to Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Rojas (L), Director of DAPRE Laura Sarabia (2nd-L), Ambassador of Colombia to the United States German Garcia-Pena (2nd-R), and Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism Luis Carlos Reyes during a press conference on the diplomatic dispute with the United States at the San Carlos Palace in Bogota on January 26, 2025. / Photo: AFP
January 27, 2025

Colombia on Sunday backed down and agreed to accept deported citizens sent on US military aircraft, hours after President Donald Trump threatened painful tariffs to punish the defiance of his mass deportation plans.

Colombia's leftist president, Gustavo Petro, had earlier said he would only take back citizens "with dignity," such as on civilian planes, and had turned back two US military aircraft with repatriated Colombians.

Trump, less than a week back in office, responded furiously and threatened sanctions of 25 percent that would quickly scale up to 50 percent against Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

Petro initially sought to hit back and impose his own tariffs on US products, but by the end of the volatile Sunday, he had backed down.

Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo told a late-night news conference that his country had "overcome the impasse" and would accept returned citizens.

A White House statement said that Colombia has agreed to "unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay."

"Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again," it said.

"President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

Trump said he would suspend implementation of the tariffs.

It had been unclear even earlier how quickly Trump could impose tariffs on Colombia, historically one of Washington's closest allies in Latin America, which enjoys a free-trade agreement with the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose wife is Colombian-American, suspended the issuance of visas at the US embassy in Bogota and said visas would be revoked for Colombian government officials and their immediate family members.

The White House said the visa measures would stay in place until the first planeload of deportees returns.

Trump also vowed to subject Colombians to greater scrutiny at US airports.

