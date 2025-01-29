The leader of Israel's Shas Party has threatened to dissolve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if he does not intervene to address the issue of military exemptions for Haredim or ultra-Orthodox Jews within the next two months.

“I believe that the prime minister and coalition leaders are determined to address the situation of Torah students,” said Aryeh Deri, speaking to Kol BaRama radio station, according to the Haaretz daily.

“We have a short window of time to solve this issue, within the next two months. If not, and this is the test, then we will go to elections,” Deri added.

Shas currently holds six ministerial positions in Israel’s government and has 11 seats in the Knesset, or Israeli parliament, while the United Torah Judaism party holds two ministerial positions and seven Knesset seats.

The governing coalition holds 63 seats in the Knesset, with 61 seats necessary for the government to remain in power under Israel's political system.

During the same interview, Deri commented on statements made by Yossi Taib, the chairman of the Knesset’s Education Committee and a member of Shas, who said earlier in the day: “My son received a draft order. If he is caught, he will continue his Torah studies from prison.”

Deri supported Taib’s remarks.

“He is telling the truth. He has a son studying Torah, and he raised him to study Torah, and that is what he will do,” he said.

Neither Netanyahu nor his Likud party have commented on Deri's statements.

Draft evasion law

Deri’s remarks come at a time when Shas and United Torah Judaism have recently expressed support for finalising a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Some in the governing coalition have linked this support to their desire to pass a law granting exemptions for Haredim from military service, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The issue of drafting Haredi Jews into the military has been a contentious one. While most political parties support mandatory service, ultra-Orthodox parties in the coalition oppose it, arguing that the role of religious Jews is to study the Torah, the Jewish holy book.

In June, Israel’s Supreme Court mandated that the government must draft everyone, including Haredi Jews.

However, the government is attempting to pass a law allowing exemptions for religious groups, drawing backlash from opposition parties, which have labelled it the “draft evasion law.”

Netanyahu is working to rally support in the Knesset for the bill ahead of its vote.

Since Monday, more than 300,000 displaced civilians have returned to northern Gaza under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The first six-week phase of the truce took effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis.