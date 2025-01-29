Rwanda-backed rebels captured large parts of Democratic Republic of Congo's largest city including its airport, the United Nations said, as Rwanda's president on Wednesday joined calls for a ceasefire in the decades long conflict.

Much of the beleagured city of Goma was calm early Wednesday morning, after a day during which thousands of fleeing people hunkered down by roadsides as missiles flew and injured people streamed to overwhelmed hospitals.

While government forces still control pockets of Goma, residents who spoke to The Associated Press by phone on Tuesday said that the M23rebelgroup was in control of much of the city.

The conflict escalated with the rebels' advance into Goma, which left deadbodiesonthestreets and drove hundreds of thousands of already displaced people to fleeonceagain.

After clashing with government forces, the rebels took control of the airport, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Tuesday, warning of “risks of a breakdown of law and order in the city given the proliferation of weapons.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on X that he spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on “the need to ensure a ceasefire and address the root causes of the conflict once and for all.”

The Congolese government accuses the M23 of destabilising the region with external support, primarily from neighboring Rwanda.

Rwanda, on the other hand, denies supporting M23, despite reports from UN experts who estimate there are up to 4,000RwandanforcesinDRC. Rwanda has accused DRC of enlisting Hutu rebels and former militiamen whom it blames for the 1994 genocide.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe has told The Associated Press that DRC President Félix Tshisekedi “will have to accept talks with M23” to bring an end to the conflict.

M23, made up primarily of ethnic Tutsis, has told the AP that it plans to set up an administration in the city so people can continue living normal lives and displaced people can return home.

Analysts have warned that securing a rebel withdrawal could be more difficult than in 2012, when M23 first captured Goma but withdrew after days.

Murithi Mutiga, program director for Africa at the Crisis Group, said that the group has become more emboldened by Rwanda, which feels DRC is ignoring its interests in the region and which has accused DRC of failing to meet demands of previous peace agreements.