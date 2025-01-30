WORLD
Iraqi man who desecrated Quran in Sweden shot dead
Salwan Momika, the Iraqi man behind Quran burnings in Sweden and the global outrage he caused, has been killed in a shooting.
A Stockholm court confirmed that Momika’s trial was delayed due to his death. / Photo: AP
January 30, 2025

An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran desecrations in Sweden has died, a court in Stockholm said on Thursday.

Swedish media reported that he was killed in a shooting in a nearby city.

Salwan Momika, 38, staged several burnings and desecrations of Islam's holy book in Sweden.

Videos of the Quran desecrations got worldwide publicity and raised anger and criticism in several Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places.

He is currently being investigated by Swedish authorities for incitement against ethnic groups in Sweden.

The Stockholm District Court said a verdict scheduled on Thursday in a trial in which Momika was a defendant was postponed because one of the defendants had died.

Court documents and the judge in the case, Goran Lundahl, confirmed that the deceased was Momika, Swedish news agency TT reported.

