WORLD
5 MIN READ
EU leaders to huddle on defence against Russia and handling Trump
The EU leaders convene to discuss strengthening the continent's defence against Russia and strategise on how to respond to US President Trump's imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.
EU leaders to huddle on defence against Russia and handling Trump
The EU leaders are expected to discuss what military capabilities they need in the coming years, how they could be funded and how they might cooperate more through joint projects. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2025

European Union leaders have gathered to discuss how to bolster the continent's defences against Russia and how to handle US President Donald Trump after his decision to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.

At a royal palace-turned-conference centre in Brussels, the leaders of the EU's 27 nations will also lunch with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and dine with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council of EU leaders, has billed the one-day gathering as a "retreat" devoted to defence policy rather than a formal summit, aiming for an open discussion without any official declaration or decisions. The first session focuses on geopolitics and relations with the United States, meaning Trump's sweeping weekend move on tariffs is certain to come up – particularly as EU officials fear they may soon face similar measures.

Trump, who began his second term as president on Jan. 20, will also be a major factor in the talks on defence, as he has demanded that European nations spend much more on their own protection and rely less on the United States via the NATO security alliance. Trump's call for EU member Denmark to cede Greenland to the United States — and his refusal to rule out military action or economic pressure to force Copenhagen's hand — has also added strains to transatlantic ties.

The EU leaders are expected to discuss what military capabilities they need in the coming years, how they could be funded and how they might cooperate more through joint projects.

"Europe needs to assume greater responsibility for its own defence," Costa said in a letter to the leaders. "It needs to become more resilient, more efficient, more autonomous and a more reliable security and defence actor."

Finding funding

The funding discussion will be especially tough, according to diplomats, as many European countries have little room in their public finances for big spending hikes.

Some countries, such as the Baltic states and France, advocate joint EU borrowing to spend on defence. But Germany and the Netherlands are staunchly opposed.

One compromise could be to borrow to finance loans rather than grants for defence projects, according to some diplomats.

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo says that European Union must remain united to respond to US President Donald Trump's threats to levy tariffs on its products.

The EU was open to trade and in favour of a globalised world market, though the bloc should not be "naive" and protect its companies and should make sure they were in a position to compete in equal conditions with rivals from other countries, Cuerpo said.

European countries have ramped up defence spending in recent years, particularly since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which brought war to the EU's borders. But many EU leaders have said they will need to spend even more. Trump has said NATO's European membe rs should spend 5 percent of GDP on defence — a figure no member of the alliance including the United States currently reaches.

Last year, EU countries spent an average of 1.9 percent of GDP on defence — about 326 billion euros ($334.48 billion), according to EU estimates.

That is a 30 percent increase from 2021, according to the EU. But it also masks wide divergences among EU countries.

Poland and the Baltic states are among the biggest defence spenders in GDP terms, with Warsaw leading the pack at more than 4.1 percent, according to NATO estimates. But some of the EU's biggest economies suc h as Italy and Spain spend much less - about 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

RelatedCanada, Mexico hit back against US tariffs, announce retaliatory measures
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us