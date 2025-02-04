An Israeli aggression in Jenin has turned the occupied West Bank refugee camp into what residents and some officials describe as a ghost town causing destruction on a scale not seen there for over 20 years.

Two weeks after the attacks began Jenin is largely deserted. Thousands of Palestinians have left their homes taking only what they could carry after Israel told them to leave through drones with loudspeakers.

After destroying roadways and other infrastructure Israeli forces demolished multiple buildings at the weekend causing loud explosions.

"We stayed at home until the drone came to us and started calling for us to evacuate the house and evacuate the neighbourhood because they wanted to carry out an explosion" said 39-year-old Khalil Huwail a father of four who left with his family.

"We left in the clothes we were wearing. We couldn't carry anything that was forbidden" he said. "The camp is completely empty."

After bulldozers and armoured vehicles were deployed near his home he said residents trudged away along rubble-strewn roadways to an assembly point where Red Crescent vehicles awaited.

Israel's military said it had destroyed 23 structures and would "continue to operate to thwart terror wherever necessary."

'Fragile ceasefire'

From a hillside overlooking the camp little could be seen apart from clouds of smoke and soldiers moving among the blackened walls of burnt-out houses. The operation that latest stage of a raid launched last month started after a ceasefire began in Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

UNRWA the UN Palestinian relief agency said the demolitions in Jenin "undermine the fragile ceasefire reached in Gaza and risk a new escalation".

It said Jenin a township for descendants of Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 war around the creation of the state of Israel "has been rendered a ghost town".

The refugee camp has long claimed to be a stronghold of armed resistance groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and has been repeatedly raided over the years by the Israeli military.

'Nakba will not return'

Israel has also been sweeping other areas of the occupied West Bank including the cities of Tubas and Tulkarem. At the start of the Jenin operation Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army would apply lessons learned in the war in Gaza more than 100 km (62 miles) to the south.

Palestinians see Israel's raids which began after Israel banned UNRWA from its headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem as an attempt to displace Palestinians from land they see as the core of a future state in a repeat of events in 1948 that they call the "Nakba" or catastrophe.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority presidency called the operation part of a wider effort aimed at "displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing" that had gained new focus since US President Donald Trump - who was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday - suggested Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians.

Jenin residents forced out of the camp remain defiant.

"We will go back to our homes the Nakba will not return" said Khalil Huwail. "We will not migrate to another area."