Attacks on Ukraine power grid pose risk of nuclear accident: IAEA chief
A nuclear accident can result from a direct attack on a plant, but also from power supply disruption, says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.
Grossi says he would visit Russia later this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters
February 4, 2025

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has arrived in Kiev and inspected an electricity distribution substation, warning that attacks on Ukraine's power grid could pose a risk of nuclear accident by disrupting supply.

"I'm at Kyivska electrical substation — an important part of Ukraine's power grid essential for nuclear safety," Grossi wrote on X on Tuesday. "A nuclear accident can result from a direct attack on a plant, but also from power supply disruption."

Grossi posted pictures of him visiting the substation alongside Energy Minister German Galushchenko, and being showed what appeared to be defences against Russian strikes.

Moscow has regularly bombarded Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including substations, throughout its three-year war, although it has avoided direct strikes on Ukraine's nuclear plants.

Grossi said he would visit Russia later this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia captured the plant, Europe's biggest nuclear power station, soon after its forces went into Ukraine in February 2022.

"It's essential that I, in the discharge of my obligations keep channels of communication constantly," Grossi told a news briefing.

Fragile grid

Last week, the IAEA said in a statement that Grossi would visit Kiev for high-level meetings to ensure nuclear safety in the war that Russia started in February 2022.

In September, Ukraine and the IAEA agreed that the agency's experts would monitor the situation at key Ukrainian substations in addition to monitoring nuclear plants.

More than half of the electricity consumed in Ukraine is generated by three nuclear power plants. Russian missile and drone attacks on substations threaten the plants' stable operation, according to Ukraine's nuclear inspector's office.

The Kyivska substation allows excess capacity from Ukraine's west to be transferred to central regions thanks to the Rivne-Kiev transmission line which extends for hundreds of km (miles), helping with power supply to Kiev and the surrounding region.

"An increasingly fragile grid poses a growing risk to all NPPs," Grossi said on X, referring to nuclear power plants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
