Washington, DC — Petro Poroshenko, ex-Ukrainian president, has said that President Donald Trump brings an "opportunity" for Kiev, claiming the Republican leader's message of "Make America Great Again" would only be realised when Kiev defeats Russia in their ongoing three-year war.

"I really appreciate and support the message for President Trump: 'Let's Make America Great Again.' That would be in the case of our victory. In the case of our defeat, it would be the implementation of (President Vladimir) Putin's message: 'Let's Make Russia Great Again'," Poroshenko told a gathering organised on Wednesday at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's predecessor and main political opponent highlighted Trump's history of supporting Kiev, brushing off the idea that he is "pro-Russia."

"The most popular word in the years 2004 and 2005 was Trump. This is not occasionally because all the hopes; the whole world is now connected to the Trump approach," Poroshenko said.

"I worked with President Trump for more than three years as the president of Ukraine, and I want to remind you that the first lethal weapons we received from President Trump after my visit to the Oval Cabinet in the White House, the first sanction against Nord Stream 2 and Nord Stream were introduced immediately after our meeting with President Trump."

Trump's decisiveness "gives us (Ukraine) additional hope," he added.

Poroshenko said he appreciates former president Joe Biden's support for Ukraine, but at the same time, it is important to have communication channels with Trump.

"Everybody said to me that Trump is a challenge, Trump is a danger. I said no, Trump is an opportunity. And definitely, it is vitally important to have a channel of communication with the new Trump administration, new Trump team, and with President Trump," he said.

While Trump never said he would cut off all aid to Ukraine, he has long criticised Biden's unconditional support for Kiev and also slammed Europe for not providing the same amount of assistance.

Related Russia, Ukraine conduct new prisoner exchange, freeing 150 servicemen each

'Buy American LNG'

Poroshenko, who is also the leader of the second biggest party in the Ukrainian parliament, European Solidarity, said that their strategy should be "negotiation while fighting."

He said that peace through strength can be achieved through a non-compromise on sovereignty, national identity, territorial integrity, Ukraine's army, sanctions, reforms and NATO membership.

"Everything else is possible to discuss… this is the way to peace through strength," Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko also called on European partners to "stop avoiding the sanctions," urging them to buy American LNG instead of Russia's to prevent Moscow from financing the war.

He said that if Western partners stop buying other Russian resources, including nuclear resources, coal and wood, it would have a drastic impact on the Russian economy.

We "would be more than happy to cooperate with our American partners on how to make sanctions more efficient. Tariffs are good, and I fully support the idea of President Trump… (but) we have another very powerful instrument how to make Russia small again," he said.