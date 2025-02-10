Monday, February 10, 2025

17439 GMT —Mediators fear a breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, two Egyptian security sources said, after Hamas said Israel was not serious about executing the deal and announced it would stop releasing prisoners until further notice.

Hamas negotiators said US guarantees for the ceasefire were no longer in place given a plan by President Donald Trump to displace Palestinians from Gaza, and mediators postponed talks until a clear indication of Washington's intent to continue the phased deal was received.

More updates 👇

1853 GMT — Far-right Israeli politician calls for 'massive' attack on Gaza

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for an all-out military assault on Gaza, including air and ground strikes.

"Hamas's announcement should have one real-life response: a massive fire attack on Gaza, from the air and land, alongside a complete halt to humanitarian aid to the Strip, including electricity, fuel, and water," the former national security minister said on X.

1813 GMT — Egypt's foreign minister talks with Rubio on dispute over Trump plan for Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has discussed regional developments with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in Washington, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

Abdelatty travelled to Washington on Sunday for meetings with US officials in the wake of widespread anger in the region due to US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza that would envisage the displacement of its Palestinian residents.

1729 GMT — 'Emaciated' prisoners 'deeply distressing': UN

The United Nations has urged Israel and Hamas to ensure humane treatment for all people they hold, saying recent images of emaciated individuals being released was "deeply distressing".

"Images of emaciated Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees released as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been deeply distressing," UN Human Rights office spokeperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.

1655 GMT — Abbas stops payment of financial allowances for families of Palestinian prisoners, injured

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree revoking the payment system of "financial allowances for the families of Palestinian prisoners, martyrs and injured", the text of the decree published by the official gazette showed.

1640 GMT — Hamas announcement of halt to prisoner releases violates ceasefire deal: Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said the Hamas announcement that it will stop freeing hostages was a violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal and that he had ordered the military to be at the highest level of readiness in Gaza.

1602 GMT —Hamas postpones Israeli prisoner release 'until further notice'

Hamas has decided to delay the next Israeli prisoner release "until further notice".

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said that the decision was taken in response to Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

1556 GMT — Israel’s Smotrich vows escalation against Palestinians

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with the fate of the people in Gaza.

"The residents of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) must understand that if they continue their acts of 'terrorism,' their fate will be like that of Gaza's residents," Smotric said during a meeting of the parliamentary bloc of his Religious Zionism Party.

"Tulkarem and Jenin will look like Jabalia and Shuja'iyya. Nablus and Ramallah will resemble Rafah and Khan Younis. They will also be turned into uninhabitable ruins, and their residents will be forced to migrate and seek a new life in other countries," Smotrich said.

1555 GMT — Pakistan condemns Netanyahu's call for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "provocative" statement that Saudi Arabia should host a Palestinian state.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud over phone, censured Netanyahu's "irresponsible and provocative" remarks, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s "unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause."

The Saudi foreign minister thanked Dar for Pakistan's "consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom."

1411 GMT —No right of return for Palestinians under Gaza plan: Trump

President Donald Trump said Palestinians would have no right of return to Gaza under his plan for the United States to take over the territory.

"No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing," Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier when asked if the Palestinians would have the right to return.

"In other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them."1234 GMT — Israeli ceasefire talks delegation returning from Qatar

An Israeli delegation that was in Doha at the weekend for talks on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire is returning from the Qatari capital, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson has said, without giving details.

1210 GMT — 580 Palestinians arrested by Israeli army in occupied West Bank in January: Rights groups

The Israeli army detained 580 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in January, prisoners' affairs groups said.

Most of the detainees were taken into custody in the northern city of Jenin and its refugee camp, where Israel has launched a deadly onslaught since Jan. 21, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

According to the rights groups, 17 women and 60 children were among the detainees in the occupied territory.

0938 GMT — Kremlin, asked if Trump's Gaza plan is acceptable, says it is waiting for more details

The Kremlin has said it was waiting for more details on US President Donald Trump's plan to buy Gaza, an idea which has sparked condemnation from many countries.

Asked whether Trump's plan was acceptable for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that 1.2 million people lived in Gaza.

"It's worth waiting for some details here if we're talking about a coherent plan of action. We are talking about almost 1.2 million Palestinians who live there, and this is probably the main issue," Peskov told a conference call.

0843 GMT — No one can inflict a second Nakba on Palestinians: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that "No one can or will be able to inflict second Nakba on Palestinian people."

Speaking on the devastation in Gaza, he emphasised that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should focus on covering the estimated $100 billion in damage rather than seeking to uproot the people of Gaza from their land."

Erdogan held Israel and Netanyahu’s government responsible for the large-scale destruction and called for those accountable to be charged.

He insisted that the reconstruction of Gaza must begin immediately and demanded that Palestinian homes, lands, and workplaces seized by the Israeli state and "rogue" settlers be returned to their rightful owners.

0841 GMT — Israel kills one more Palestinian in Gaza despite ceasefire

A young Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces east of Gaza City, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, a medical source has said.

The fatality occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of people in the eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood in the city, the source said.

According to witnesses, the Israeli army continues to open fire occasionally towards Palestinians returning to their areas in the eastern areas of Gaza City.

0822 GMT — Israeli army continues offensive in northern occupied West Bank, burns one more home in Jenin

The Israeli army has burned one more home in the Jenin area amid an ongoing military offensive in the northern occupied West Bank that was launched on Jan. 21.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Silat al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin city and cordoned off a house.

The Israeli army detained three Palestinians from the house before setting it on fire, according to the witnesses.

0818 GMT — Egyptian foreign minister stresses 'full Arab consensus' against Palestinian displacement in Gaza

During his meeting with US Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed a "complete Arab consensus" rejecting the displacement of Palestinians amid US President Donald Trump’s reported plan to evacuate Gaza.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty met with Van Hollen, a member of the Senate's Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees, in Washington on Sunday evening, as their meeting discussed ways "to strengthen the strategic partnership" between Egypt and the US.

The meeting also featured "an in-depth exchange of views on the latest developments regarding the Palestinian cause," with Abdelatty affirming "the unified Arab stance against any forced displacement of Palestinians."

0814 GMT —Trump's plan for Gaza 'doomed'— Hamas

Hamas chief Khalil al Hayya has said that the plans of the West, the United States and US President Donald Trump for Gaza were "doomed."

"We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them," he said during a commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian revolution in Tehran.

Trump said on Sunday he was committed to buying and owning Gaza but could allow sections of the war-ravaged land to be rebuilt by other states in the Middle East.

0737 GMT — Israel committed 110 violations against Palestinian press in January, killed 7 journalists: Report

At least 110 Israeli violations against Palestinian press and journalists in Gaza and the occupied West Bank were documented in January, according to a local press group.

In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said the Israeli army's violations against Palestinian journalists and media coverage in Gaza and the occupied West Bank escalated in January, including the killing of seven journalists in Gaza and the injury of six others.

The Israeli army detained three Palestinian journalists from the occupied West Bank, interrogated two, and physically assaulted three others, the statement also said.

It added that 17 journalists suffered from Israeli tear gas asphyxiation and stun grenades while covering Israeli assaults, while 40 others were obstructed from press coverage across the West Bank.

0127 GMT — Israel's renaming of West Bank is step toward annexation: Palestinian ministry

Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced a move by Israel's parliament to approve a bill to replace the term "West Bank" with "Judea and Samaria," calling it a serious escalation aimed at annexing the occupied territory.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the approval by the Knesset's Cabinet Committee for Legislation of the draft law.

The ministry described the bill as "a dangerous escalation of Israel's illegal unilateral actions, paving the way for the full annexation of the West Bank, the imposition of Israeli law by force, and a systematic undermining of the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state and resolving the conflict through peaceful political means."

0053 GMT — Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Nur Shams refugee camp in West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man during an ongoing raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank, bringing the camp's death toll for the day to three.

"The young man, Iyas Adli Fakhri al-Akhras, 20, was martyred after being shot by Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp," the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a brief statement.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinian women, one of whom was pregnant, were killed by Israeli forces in the camp, according to the ministry.

2353 GMT — Trump says US might lose patience with ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump said he was losing patience with the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas after seeing footage of the Palestinian resistance group releasing Israeli hostages over the weekend, whose appearance he compared to Holocaust survivors.

"They look like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl. "I don't know how much longer we can take that ... at some point we're going to lose our patience."

"I know we have a deal ... they dribble in and keep dribbling in ... but they are in really bad shape," Trump said of the Israeli hostages.

2251 GMT — Hamas condemns Trump's Gaza ownership remarks

Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, condemned US President Donald Trump's latest remarks on "buying and owning" Gaza, the group said in a statement.

Palestinians will foil all displacement plans, Rashq added, shortly after Trump's statement.

2200 GMT — Germany's Scholz says Trump Gaza plan 'scandal'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz labelled as "a scandal" US President Donald Trump's plans for Gaza.

Scholz, speaking in a pre-election TV debate, branded the plan "a scandal" and said "the relocation of a population is unacceptable and against international law".

His conservative election rival Friedrich Merz said, "I share this assessment ".

But Merz added that Trump's announcement is "part of a whole series of proposals coming from the American government".

2130 GMT —Trump says committed to taking over Gaza

US President Donald Trump has said that he is committed to buying and owning Gaza but could give sections of the land to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort.

Trump made his remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One.

2112 GMT — Egypt slams Netanyah's statement of preventing Palestinians from leaving Gaza

Egypt disapproves of the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in US media describing them as "misleading accusations", the Foreign Ministry said.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu accused Egypt of preventing Gaza Palestinians from leaving the territory.

2000 GMT — Trump Gaza plan 'completely futile': Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that there is no point in discussing what US President Donald Trump has said about a plan to take over Gaza.

"From our perspective, there is nothing worth talking about the proposals brought up by the new US administration regarding Gaza under the pressure of the Zionist lobby," Erdogan said in a news conference.

"This plan is completely futile... No one has the power to remove the people of Gaza from their homeland. The people of Gaza will continue to stay in Gaza, live in Gaza and protect Gaza."

For our live updates from Sunday, February 9, 2025, click here.