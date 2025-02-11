WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel constructs new Jewish settlement in West Bank amid military raids
The new Jewish settlements in the Palestinian village of Battir cut ties between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.
Israel constructs new Jewish settlement in West Bank amid military raids
The new settlement further isolates Bethlehem from Palestinian territories. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 11, 2025

Israel began to build a new settlement in the West Bank amid military escalation in the occupied territory, a Palestinian official said on Tuesday.

The Nahal Hilts settlement is being built on Palestinian land in the village of Battir in Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, said Moayad Shaaban, who heads the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

"Israel approved the construction of the new settlement in response to global recognition of the Palestinian state last year," he added in a statement.

In response to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, Spain, Ireland, and Norway recognised the Palestinian state in May last year, a move that infuriated Tel Aviv.

Shaaban said the new Israeli settlement practically separates the Bethlehem area from Jerusalem.

"It is part of Israel’s gradual plan for Greater Jerusalem, which threatens the entire geographical continuity between the northern and southern West Bank," he added.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The settlement building came as the Israeli army escalated its onslaught on Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank, where more than 30 Palestinians have been killed and thousands displaced by Israeli raids in the occupied territory since Jan. 21.

The Israeli escalation follows a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza on Jan. 19, after more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment which has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 910 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

RelatedSilwan besieged: Israel targets community spaces for settlement expansion
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us