Trump team to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia
Representative Michael McCaul says he understands Zelenskyy was invited to participate in the Saudi Arabia peace talks.
Trump's unilateral overture to Putin on Wednesday raised alarm for both Kiev and the European allies in NATO who said they feared the White House might make a deal without them. / Photo: AA Archive
February 15, 2025

Senior officials from US President Donald Trump's administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to a US lawmaker and a source familiar with the planning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, US Representative Michael McCaul told the Reuters news agency in Munich on Saturday.

A source with knowledge of the plans confirmed the talks.

Rubio held a phone call on Saturday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and discussed the conflict in Ukraine, both parties said. They agreed on regular contacts to prepare for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was his understanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been invited to participate in the Saudi talks.

McCaul said the talks were aimed at arranging a meeting with Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy "to finally bring peace and end this conflict."

When asked about the planned meeting between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy - in Germany for the Munich Security Conference - told reporters: "Maybe there is something (on) the table, but not on our table. I didn't see any invitations ... (for) Ukraine to meet with some other envoys."

He said it would be strange for him to speak with US and Russian officials in Saudia Arabia "if before we (haven't) had any negotiation between us and our strategic partners. As I remember, Russia is not our strategic partner."

Ukraine's position

Zelenskyy said on Friday he would visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, but did not say when. However, the Ukrainian leader said he had no plans to meet with US or Russian officials during those visits.

Zelenskyy said earlier on Saturday that Ukraine would never accept any peace deals reached behind its back or without Kiev's involvement. Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to come together with the United States and Europe to devise a joint strategy before any Trump-Putin meeting.

Trump's unilateral overture to Putin on Wednesday, accompanied by apparent concessions on Ukraine's principal demands, raised alarm for both Kiev and the European allies in NATO who said they feared the White House might make a deal without them.

European officials took an exceptionally firm line, saying any agreement would be impossible to implement unless they and the Ukrainians were included in negotiating it.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.

