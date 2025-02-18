WORLD
2 MIN READ
US SEC seeks India's help in Adani fraud probe
The US Securities and Exchange Commission told a New York district court that it's seeking help from India's Ministry of Law and Justice to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani.
US SEC seeks India's help in Adani fraud probe
Adani is perceived as being close to right-wing PM Narendra Modi. Critics and opposition politicians often accuse Adani of benefiting from his political links — claims both reject. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 18, 2025

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme, a court filing showed.

The SEC told a New York district court on Tuesday that its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from India's Ministry of Law and Justice to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani.

Neither man is in US custody, and they are currently located in India.

Last year, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment accusing Adani of bribing Indian officials to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of his Adani Group conglomerate, and then misleading US investors by providing reassuring information about the company's anti-corruption practices.

Adani Group has called the allegations "baseless" and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse."

Adani is perceived as being close to right-wing PM Narendra Modi. Critics and opposition politicians often accuse Adani of benefiting from his political links — claims both reject.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us